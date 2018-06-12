Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alisson focused on Brazil's World Cup quest as transfer talk rumbles

Football Alisson focused on Brazil's World Cup quest as transfer talk rumbles

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson played down speculation over his club future on Tuesday as he lives "a boyhood dream" at the World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roma and Brazil star Alisson has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid play

Roma and Brazil star Alisson has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson played down speculation over his club future on Tuesday as he lives "a boyhood dream" at the World Cup in Russia.

"I've been waiting for this moment since the start of the season and I don't want anything to mess it up," the 25-year-old Roma star told journalists at the Brazil team's training ground in Sochi.

"I'm focused 100 percent on training here. My representative is dealing with all questions along with Roma."

Alisson has enjoyed an outstanding season with the Serie A club, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to Liverpool.

It is the Anfield side who have been most heavily linked with an approach for him this close season, as they step up their search for a top-class replacement for Loris Karius.

The German's blunders cost Liverpool dear in their Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, who have also been linked with an approach for Alisson.

The transfer speculation comes as Alisson and his national team colleagues prepare for their opening game at the World Cup against Switzerland on Sunday.

He is set to start in goal, with coach Tite preferring him to Manchester City's Ederson.

"We need to be focused and try not to read the news too much, not worry about all the speculation but focus on what is real, although at this moment nothing official has arrived," Alisson said when asked how he and his Brazil team-mates deal with transfer rumours.

"My focus is here. I have a contract with Roma and I am very happy there in Italian football and in Rome.

"But mainly I am happy here with the national team, living a boyhood dream and working very hard to win the World Cup."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Moses Simon Klopp wants Super Eagles forward at Liverpoolbullet

Football

France stars Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and Antoine Griezmann are enjoying their time in Russia, as they watched movies with members of the squad in preparation for their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup French stars watch movie to prepare for opening game
Mohamed Salah with the wink in photoshoot 2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah with a wink in photoshoot
The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup, Belgium downplay Hazard scare
The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City is at the heart of the North American bid
Football Facts about North America 2026 World Cup bid