Alexis Sanchez has been accused of missing a scheduled drug test, following his switch from Arsenal to Manchester United.

Sanchez completed a move to Manchester United from Premier League rivals Arsenal, but was expected to undergo a mandatory drug test at Arsenal but his whereabout was unclear.

The super star striker could face possible sanctions if he avoided the routine drug test on purpose.

According to reports from Spain, on Monday, January 22 a UEFA delegation of drug testers were supposed to assess the Chile international, however Sanchez was unavailable as he was concluding details of his move to Manchester United.

The English Football Association and Arsenal are yet to comment on speculations surrounding Sanchez missing the doping test.

According to the rules, a player could face a sanction of a two-year ban, if his whereabouts for a doping test is unknown three times in 12 months, what is uncertain is if Sanchez has missed any of the scheduled test.

Alexis Sanchez has been included in Manchester United's team for the FA Cup match against Yeovil Town on Friday, January 26.