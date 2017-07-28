Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward claims he’s sick

Alexis Sanchez Arsenal forward claims he’s sick after Wenger ordered him to train

Alexis Sanchez shared photos on Instagram that suggest that he is currently ill after Wenger ordered him to training.

  Published:
Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez has claimed to be ill (Alexis Sanchez/instagram)

It seems Alexis Sanchez is trying to do all he can to force a move out of Arsenal as he has claimed to be sick after Arsene Wenger ordered him to training.

Sanchez who has just a year left on his Arsenal contract has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Siant-Germain and Juventus.

Alexis Sanchez play This comes after Arsene Wenger ordered the forward to return to training (Alexis Sanchez/instagram)

 

Amidst the transfer speculations, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been firm in his decision to hold on the forward.

Wenger had claimed that Sanchez would be returning for training this Sunday but the Chilean has taken to his social media to claim that he is ill.

The 28-year-old shared photos of him wearing a scarf along with a caption that suggests that he is ill.

Sanchez reportedly wants to leave Arsenal this summer for a club where he can properly challenge for major trophies.

Alexis Sanchez play Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the 28-year-old (AFP/File)

 

He was quoted last month as saying he wants to play in the Champions League which Arsenal failed to qualify for.

The Chile international is on an extended break at Arsenal following his participation at the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup in Russia.

Wenger has all summer turned down talks of the forward leaving this transfer window and is already looking forward to having him in training on Sunday.

Alexis and (defender Shkodran) Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla,” Wenger said ahead of

They are practising on the day, yes. First of all you make a really good check up of where they are, how much they have worked during their break.”

