Alexis Sanchez accused of cheating on his girlfriend

Premier League star Alexis Sanchez has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend Mayte Rodriquez.

According to a 20-year-old student, Paulina Sobierajska the Arsenal player who is on the verge of joining Manchester United offered her£1,000 for sex.

Sobierajska claimed that she and Sanchez had sex four times in his Kensington flat.

She claimed that Sanchez first saw her at Mayfair's Novikov Bar and sent a friend to her.

'Meet up and then sex'

“Then a man came over and said there was a special guest and he was really interested in talking to me,” she told the Sun.

“I asked who it was and he said it was Alexis Sanchez a footballer for Arsenal. I didn't know who he was.

“He said Alexis asked him to ask me to give him a price of how much it would cost to make love to me. I was shocked. I made a joke out of it and said £10,000 to make him look stupid.”

She gave out her number with which the Arsenal forward started texting her immediately at the bar.

She said the forward outrightly asked her how much it would cost him to have sex with her.

And when Miss Sobierajska replied it would cost £10,000, Sanchez responded: “£500 each one I can do. Let me know. You can trust us don't worry. We will have fun.

“'My flat is not far from here. I like you very much. If I could I would kiss you know. You are awesome.”

Sanchez according to Sobierajska left the bar after giving her £1,000 in £20 notes and the address of his Kensington flat.

While at his flat, Sobierajska claimed that Sanchez took off his top and danced for her.

“He has a fantastic body. He's really funny. He speaks half Spanish-half English and is a good looking guy.” she said.

In a five-month period, she said she visited Sanchez’s flat four times and had sex each time.

“I was star-struck. He was a gorgeous footballer, and I thought it was the start of a relationship,” Miss Sobierajska said.

Her final visit to his flat was at the end of October.

“He never mentioned any other girls, but I found out when he was being romantic and nice to me he had a girlfriend all that time,” she said.

“When I saw the photo of them together it was clear everything we had was fake.”

Sanchez and Rodriguez, a well known model in Chile have been dating since Jul 2017.