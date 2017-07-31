Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Alexandre Lacazette :  French player gives Arsenal injury scare after first home goal

Alexandre Lacazette French player gives Arsenal injury scare after first home goal

The 26-year-old shrugged off an anonymous first half to mark his maiden start at the Emirates Stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal's triker Alexandre Lacazette in action during the pre-season friendly football match against Sevilla at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 30, 2017 play

Arsenal's triker Alexandre Lacazette in action during the pre-season friendly football match against Sevilla at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 30, 2017

(AFP)

Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
Premier League Pedro bloodied as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0
Alex Iwobi Nigeria international scores as Arsenal stun Bayern on penalties in Shanghai
Arsene Wenger Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners
Arsene Wenger Manager keeps tabs on budding Arsenal star Nelson
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star gets an assist in Arsenal’s first pre-season game
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an injury scare as the club's record signing limped off after scoring his first home goal in Sunday's 2-1 Emirates Cup defeat against Sevilla.

Lacazette is under pressure to make an immediate impact after Arsene Wenger splashed out £52 million ($68 million, 58 million euros) to sign the France striker from Lyon earlier this month.

The 26-year-old shrugged off an anonymous first half to mark his maiden start at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal's second-half equaliser after Joaquin Correa had put the Spaniards ahead.

But Lacazette's afternoon ended in pain when he was forced off in the closing stages of the pre-season friendly.

With Arsenal due to face Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 6 before opening their Premier League campaign against Leicester City five days later, Wenger will be hoping Lacazette's injury is nothing serious.

Wenger's initial impression was that Lacazette would recover quickly.

"He was ok. I took him off but it was not because of the injury," said Wenger.

"He suffered because we were a bit flat and he didn't get much service. But when he was involved he was intelligent, he protected the ball well and he got his goal."

"That's him. To score goals is to be in the right place when the cross comes in and he has that quality."

Steven N'Zonzi scored Sevilla's winner, but Arsenal finished top of the four-team group on goals scored to clinch the Emirates Cup for a fifth time.

Having thrashed Benfica 5-2 on Saturday, Wenger was far more interested in his team delivering a positive performance than securing a meaningless pre-season prize.

In the end, a sloppy defensive display meant it was a frustrating afternoon for the Arsenal manager.

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny had been deployed as one of Arsenal's three centre-backs with only limited success during the team's tour of Australia and China.

Wenger again experimented with the positional switch and Sevilla almost took advantage of Elneny's lack of experience in his new role when Ever Banega clipped a pass beyond the Egyptian to put Wissam Ben Yedder clear on the edge of the area.

Ben Yedder took a touch before drilling a shot across Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, only to see it hit a post and rebound to safety.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's future remains unresolved, with Chelsea and Liverpool said to be interested in the England winger, and he was by far Arsenal's most impressive performer, with 17-year-old Joe Willock starting alongside him in midfield.

However, Correa put the Spanish side ahead in the 49th minute with a cool finish after sprinting onto Ben Yedder's smart reverse pass.

Lacazette then shot tamely at David Soria before making amends with the equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Oxlade-Chamberlain powered down the right flank before crossing into the six-yard box and, when Danny Welbeck mistimed his shot, Lacazette was on hand to slot home from close range.

It was Lacazette's second goal for Arsenal after he opened his account in a pre-season friendly against Sydney FC in Australia.

Former Stoke City midfielder N'Zonzi restored Sevilla's lead with a superb curling strike from the edge of the area seven minutes later.

In Sunday's other Emirates Cup match, RB Leipzig won 2-0 against Portuguese champions Benfica.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in...bullet

Football

Nemanja Matic, pictured in 2016, may fill the holding role in Manchester United's midfield
Manchester United Reports say club set to seal Matic swoop
Juventus F.C Alex Sandro drives against Roma during their 2017 International Champions Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
International Champions Cup Juventus top Roma on penalties in friendly
Alexis Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the forthcoming season and he has shown no signs of accepting Arsenal's offer of a lucrative new deal
Alexis Sanchez Transfer saga won't ruin Arsenal, says Wenger
Portugal and Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest paid athlete, according to Forbes magazine
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star due in court over tax evasion claims