Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold discovered he had been called up to England's World Cup squad when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp broke the news as they prepared to board a plane to Spain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season play

(AFP/File)
Alexander-Arnold, uncapped by England's senior side, was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's group for the forthcoming tournament in Russia.

The 19-year-old caught Southgate's eye after impressing at right-back for Liverpool this season and is expected to start their Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid next weekend.

Alexander-Arnold revealed Klopp told him of his inclusion just before the Reds set off for their pre-Champions League final training camp in Spain.

"I'm honoured, excited and feeling really proud," he told Liverpool's website.

"It was an unbelievable moment to find out I was going to go to the World Cup, especially at a young age. It's probably capped off a really good season for me.

"I found out this morning, just before we came out to Marbella. The manager came and spoke to me just as we were getting on the plane.

"He asked me if I knew anything about the squad or anything yet. I said, 'no' and he said, 'Have you got anything planned around the time of the World Cup?'. I was like, 'No, no holidays or anything'.

"He said to me, 'OK, good. You're in the squad!'. It was a really proud moment. On England's behalf, it was nice of them to let the manager tell me."

