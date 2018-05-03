Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday

Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star shares throwback photo of himself to celebrate 22nd birthday

Iwobi has progressed through the ranks at Arsenal to become a member of the first team.

  Published:
Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo of himself to celebrate 22nd birthday
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi went back to his archive to bring out throwback photo of himself which he has shared on his Instagram to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

Iwobi turned 22 on Thursday, May 3 and he took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself as a child in Arsenal shirt.

Alex Iwobi uses throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday

 

In the photo, the Arsenal midfielder wears a smile as he perches on a ball.

The journey

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi

(GETTY IMAGES )

Iwobi has been at Arsenal since he was six and has progressed through the age group before making his first-team debut in the League Cup in October 2015.

Iwobi was discovered while playing for the reserve team of a Sunday League team called Rippleway which also had his childhood friend and fellow Arsenal player Chuba Akpom.

They both caught the eye of an Arsenal scout who approached the fathers of both parents.

Iwobi has since become a full Nigeria international

 

Akpom also shared a throwback photo of both of them as kids in football jerseys.

These were they days we played football with rolled up socks on the block corridor   happy birthday my bro @alexiwobi,” Apkom wrote.

Iwobi has had a remarkable rise in his career since making his debut for Arsenal. Now a full Nigeria international, he has now played three seasons with the first team.

This season, he has made 35 appearances for Arsenal and played 90 minutes in their 2-1 away loss at Manchester United on Sunday, March 29.

