Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi storms Super Eagles Uyo camp with his dad

Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star storms camp in Uyo with his dad

Iwobi arrives in Uyo, 24 hours before the Super Eagles camp opens ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi and dad, Chuba play Alex Iwobi storms Super Eagles Uyo camp with his dad (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi on Monday, May 21 arrived in Uyo camp with his father, Chuba as one of the early arrivals ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iwobi has been included in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia and is expected to be in the final 23-man list.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi storms Super Eagles Uyo camp with his dad (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Arsenal star arrived in Uyo on Monday via an Air Peace 11 am flight from Lagos with his dad.

The 22-year-old has been in Lagos, Nigeria since Saturday, May 19 where he first attended a ceremony to unveil him as an ambassador for an electronics company.

Mobbed by fans

Training Done#emo#77iP###emo#8J+Pvw==###soarsupereagles #EUE3

A post shared by MON (@elderson_echiejile) on

 

Iwobi was mobbed by a host of photo-seeking fans at the Ibom International Airport when he arrived in Uyo.

He is one of the earliest arrivals in Super Eagles base at the Le Meridien in Uyo which will open on Tuesday, May 22.

A host of Super Eagles players including Elderson Echiejile have also reported to a camp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Alex Iwobi Ian Wright says Arsenal midfielder will improve under new manager
Alex Iwobi Nigerian midfielder scores as Arsenal rout Burnley 5-0
Nigerian Players’ Watch Moses outshines Salah, Iwobi scores, Ogu on course for 3rd straight league title
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star shares throwback photo of himself to celebrate 22nd birthday
Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star was emotional seeing his parents after scoring against Zambia
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star emotional after Wenger’s last game
Leicester City 3 Vs Arsenal 1 Iheanacho outshines Iwobi as Super Eagles best friends clash
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp

Football

Ian Ayre, pictured in 2016, has been named CEO of Nashville's Major League Soccer expansion club
Football Ex-Liverpool boss Ayre named Nashville MLS chief exec
Buffon bowed out at Juventus on Saturday after 17 years at the club
Football Buffon to make a decision on PSG within week
Going places: Jurgen Klopp has inspired Liverpool back to the Champions League final
Football Back among the best: Klopp instils new belief in Liverpool
Players and officials of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries football club pray in the changing room before a game at Agege Stadium
Football On a winger and a prayer: the miraculous rise of Mountain Top FC