Alex Iwobi storms Super Eagles Uyo camp with his dad

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi on Monday, May 21 arrived in Uyo camp with his father, Chuba as one of the early arrivals ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iwobi has been included in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia and is expected to be in the final 23-man list.

The Arsenal star arrived in Uyo on Monday via an Air Peace 11 am flight from Lagos with his dad.

The 22-year-old has been in Lagos, Nigeria since Saturday, May 19 where he first attended a ceremony to unveil him as an ambassador for an electronics company.

Mobbed by fans

Iwobi was mobbed by a host of photo-seeking fans at the Ibom International Airport when he arrived in Uyo.

He is one of the earliest arrivals in Super Eagles base at the Le Meridien in Uyo which will open on Tuesday, May 22.

A host of Super Eagles players including Elderson Echiejile have also reported to a camp.