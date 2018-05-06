Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi scores as Arsenal rout Burnely 5-0

Alex Iwobi Nigerian midfielder scores as Arsenal rout Burnely 5-0

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian midfielder scores as Arsenal rout Burnely 5-0

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Football

Enyimba
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba beat Djoliba in group stage opener
Lobi Stars
NPFL Lobi Stars begin second stage with win
Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game as Arsenal manager
Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell
Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last five matches for Chelsea after a slow start
Football Giroud sinks Liverpool to keep Chelsea's top four bid alive