Alex Iwobi reveals why he choose Nigeria over England

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed the main decision behind him pledging his allegiance to Nigeria instead of England.

Iwobi was born in Lagos, Nigeria but moved to England and represented them at the U-16, U-17 and U-18 levels.

The 21-year-old, however, switched his allegiance to Nigeria snubbing last-minute pressure from England.

According to the Arsenal star, the way he was treated by the Nigerian football world influenced his decision to play for his country of birth.

“Originally I’m from Nigeria. I always felt comfortable there. It was a hard decision because I’d played for England but I felt more at home there,” Iwobi told Daily Cannon.

“When I first went they treated me like royalty. For the U-23s, like a king. It’s a big thing there.

”As I was about to play my first match (for Nigeria) Roy Hodgson was in contact with Arsenal saying they’d like me to get involved with the U-21s but my mind was made up. It’s my decision.”

Iwobi has gone to made 10 caps for the Super Eagles and has become one of their most exciting players.

His only goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, came in their impressive 2-1 away win at Zambia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.