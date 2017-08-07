Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is the 4th Nigerian to win the Community Shield

Alex Iwobi Arsenal star is the 4th Nigerian to win the Community Shield

Iwobi started for Arsenal in the game against Chelsea on Sunday, August 6 and was impressive all through, especially in the first half. 

  • Published:
Arsenal 2017 Community Shield play Alex Iwobi and Arsenal won the 2017 Community Shield. (Instagram/Alex Iwobi)

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has kicked off  his football year exactly where he ended last season, winning a trophy.

Following his FA Cup success with Arsenal last season, Iwobi played in and won the 2017 Community Shield, the traditional season opener in England between Premier League winner and FA Cup winner of the previous season.

Alex Iwobi and Gary Cahill play Iwobi was impressive for Arsenal in the 2017 Community Shield against Chelsea (GRAHAM CHADWICK/DAILY MAIL)

 

The 21-year-old was difficult to contain in the first half, going past David Luiz in the sixth minute before his cut back was deflected for a goal kick and showing fantastic footwork to get away from César Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas in the 43rd minute before shooting straight to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal 2017 Community Shield winners play Arsenal pose with the Community Shield (Action Images via Reuters)

 

He was substituted in the 67th minute with Arsenal down by a goal scored by his compatriot Victor Moses.

Sead Kolasinac equalised for Arsenal with a header in the 82nd minute before the Gunners went on to win via a penalty shootout.

Iwobi was very pleased with the win, taking to social media to share a photo of him and his teammates with the Community Shield trophy.

Alex Iwobi and Thibaut Courtois play Iwobi played for 67 minutes in the Community Shield (James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock)

 

"Dat Way" ended Last Season With A Cup...Started This Season With A Shield ...Let's Keep It Going #COYG #BIG17 #FACommunityShield,” Iwobi wrote alongside the photo.

This will be his first Community Shield title joining three other players as the only Nigerian stars to have won the trophy.

1. Daniel Amokachi (Everton 1995)

Daniel Amokachi with the 1995 Charity Shield trophy play Daniel Amokachi holds the FA Charity Shield following Everton's win in 1995 (Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Daniel Amokachi was the first Nigerian player to win the title when it was called the FA Charity Shield in 1995. As FA Cup winners, Amokachi’s Everton beat 1995 Premier League winners Blackburn 1-0 at Wembley.

Although he was on the bench all through the game, Amokachi was listed among the winners.

2. Kanu Nwankwo (Arsenal, 1999)

Ray Parlour (left) and Nwankwo Kanu play Kanu (right) with the FA Charity Shield in 1999 (Popperfoto/Getty Images)

 

Nigerian football great Kanu won it in 1999 with Arsenal when it was called the FA Charity Shield. He played the full 90 minutes and scored one and assisted the winners as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1.

3. Mikel Obi (Chelsea, 2009)

John Mikel Obi (4th from right) play Mikel and his Chelsea teammates celebrate the Community Shield in 2009 (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

 

Mikel Obi won the title with Chelsea in 2009, not it was called the FA Community Shield. The Nigerian played in that game against Manchester United for 65 minutes before coming off for Michael Ballack.

Chelsea went on to win the game via a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

