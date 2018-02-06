news

Alex Iwobi has had a terrible season, reflective of the dark cloud that has hung over the Emirate Stadium in recent times.

At times this season, Iwobi has been the target of ire from Arsenal fans and rightly so. He was heavily vilified when it was revealed that he had partied 48 hours before an FA Cup tie which Arsenal lost.

Arsene Wenger, however, has had the back of the 21-year-old as he has often done with some of his obvious favourite players and this seems to have worked for Iwobi.

In recent weeks the 21-year-old has been playing football reminiscent of his early 2016/2017 season form when he was cutting through the defence with his slick and intelligent passing.

Back to best against Everton

In Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday, February 3, Iwobi showed that he is gradually getting back to form.

Starting from the left in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Iwobi was absolutely exciting to watch.

The defensive chains were loose on him with Arsenal's four-man defence set-up on the day and he had space and time to operate.

In the 12th minute, He played a delightful pass to Aaron Ramsey who set up debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but his effort was deflected for a corner.

He got his assist in the 19th minute with a simple pass from the left to Ramsey whose long-range shot beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

His nibble feet came into play with some neat dribbling from the left in the 30th minute before he showed impressive strength to guard a ball, then shove an opponent before another fine pass to Mesut Ozil to launch a counter-attack.

In the 37th minute, he had a pre-assist, passing to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who slid the ball behind Everton’s defence for Aubameyang to score Arsenal’s fourth goal in a frenzy first half from the Gunners.

With a four-goal lead at halftime and a change of set-up by Everton, the second half was a drab affair.

Iwobi still had time for a 71st-minute pass to Ramsey in the box although the midfielder couldn’t control it.

In the 75th minute, he showed immense composure to flick the ball over an opponent while trying to clear the ball from defence to attack.

He also worked immensely hard all through the game; in the 88th minute, he tracked an Everton runner into the Arsenal 18-year-box.

Beast from the left

After several games where he has played from the right, the game against Everton shows that Iwobi's best position, for now, is from the left.

Iwobi lacks certain qualities to play in midfield at least for now; he still lacks the nerve to be calm in possession- he’s no Ozil, he is still in baby steps when it comes to finishing- he’s no Ramsey and he is not physically dominant as his big frame would suggest. All these qualities come with time and maturity.

But for now, Iwobi from the left can be devastating. Without the pace to operate as a winger, and enough space which playing from the side affords, he often cuts into midfield with his favourite right foot to play in defence-splitting passes.

His movements against Everton were also effective, exchanging positions with Ozil and Mkhitaryan to unsettle Everton's backline and midfield.

Arsenal face a tough trip to Wembley for their next Premier League clash and Iwobi will have to be at his absolute best to produce the same performance.