Alex Iwobi getting World Cup tips from Arsenal's Ozil and Mertesacker

Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star getting World Cup tips from his Arsenal teammates, Ozil and Mertesacker

Iwobi has been learning about the FIFA World Cup from two winners Ozil and Mertesacker.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play

Alex Iwobi

(Twitter/CAF)
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed that he is getting tips on how to play at the World Cup from his Arsenal teammates Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker.

Iwobi will be playing for Nigeria at next year’s FIFA World Cup courtesy of his goal in the Super Eagles 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 which sealed qualification.

Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil play Iwobi says he has been asking Ozil and Mertesacker about the World Cup (AFP/Getty Images)

 

Ahead of the World Cup, the 21-year-old has been speaking with his German teammates Ozil and  Mertesacker who were part of the German squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

For me, because we have World Cup winners at Arsenal I have been talking to Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker on how’s it been like playing and winning the World Cup,” Iwobi told Complete Sports in an interview.

I have been learning and it has helped me to where I am. They have told me to enjoy myself at the World Cup, that there’s less pressure and I am looking forward to that.”

Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and Per Mertesacker play Ozil and Mertesacker won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany (Arsenal)

ALSO READ: Arsenal manager congratulates Nigeria on World Cup qualification

Iwobi is looking forward to playing in the World Cup and said it will be amazing to get his first taste of action of the tournament.

Iwobi played in three games for the Super Eagles in the qualifying series and scored two goals in both legs against Zambia.

