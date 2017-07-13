Alex Iwobi gets an assist in Arsenal’s first pre-season game

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi assisted Arsenal's second goal as they beat Sydney 2-0 in their first pre-season game.

(Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi kicked off pre-season on an impressive note, getting an assist as Arsenal beat Sydney FC 2-0 in their first game of their pre-season tour.

Iwobi started the game from the bench but had an impact when he was introduced, cutting in a fine cross from the right which new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette converted to double their lead.

Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette play Alex Iwobi celebrates with Alexandre Lacazette after Arsenal's second goal (Getty Images)

 

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker had opened the scoring for the Gunners in the fourth minute.

Iwobi will be hoping to have a brilliant season after a very impressive debut year for the Arsenal senior team.

He started last season brilliantly before suffering a slump in the middle of the season which made him lose his spot in Arsenal’s XI.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to come back stronger this season and help Arsenal challenge for top honours.

He seems set for a stay at Arsenal as no transfer rumour has speculated an exit for him.

The likes of Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been linked with a move out of Arsenal.

