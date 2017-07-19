Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi and African players to watch at International Champions Cup

Pulse List Alex Iwobi and other African players to watch at International Champions Cup

We take a look at Alex Iwobi and other African players playing at the International Champions Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi has a lot to prove for Arsenal at the International Champions Cup (Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi Nigerian star gets an assist in Arsenal’s first pre-season game
Serie A Bonucci bids Juventus farewell after AC Milan move
Sunday Stephen Real Salt Lake midfielder delighted after facing Manchester United
Hart Man Utd goalkeeper completes West Ham loan move
Clinton Njie Cameroonian striker seals permanent Marseille switch
Romelu Lukaku Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' opens account
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star in Arsenal’s pre-season squad, Akpom, Nwakali dropped
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star reveals why he chose Nigeria over England
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the biggest pre-season tournament, the International Champions Cup kick off we take a look at Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and other African players who will be playing in the competition.

Managers are looking to use the opportunity to have a critical look at their players and properly assess the team ahead of next season.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi (Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

 

Iwobi has a lot to prove at the International Champions Cup with his place at Arsenal still very uncertain. The 21-year-old started last season brilliantly for Arsenal but fizzled out towards the end.

His loss of form came with Arsenal’s decline towards the end of last season. When Arsene Wenger made the tactical switch to three-man defence system which salvaged their season, it came at the expense of Iwobi.

A lot of questions face Iwobi ahead of next season. Will Wenger continue with 3-4-2-1 formation? Where will he fit in that formation?

The Nigeria international have the International Champions Cup to show he deserves to be in the team next season. Maybe Wenger is looking to see how he performs before deciding to continue or abandon the pursuit of Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah play Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

 

The International Champions Cup is also important to Fosu-Mensah who had a disappointing year last season with just four Premier League appearances. The Dutch-Ghanaian defender is however still highly rated and has this pre-season tournament to make an impression on Jose Mourinho. 

Medhi Benatia (Juventus)

Medhi Benatia play Medhi Benatia (Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images)

 

Benatia had an injury hit year last season making just 15 appearances. Juventus however permanently signed him earlier in this window and also sold Leonardo Bonucci who is one of the best defenders in world football.

All these might mean that Massimiliano Allegri has huge plans for the Morocco international. But he has also been linked with an immediate move away from the club while Juventus have been linked with a couple of defenders.

The 30-year-old has the International Champions Cup to send the message that he is ready to be Bonucci’s replacement next season.

Nicolas N'Koulou (Lyon)

Nicolas N'Koulou play Nicolas N'Koulou (Getty Images )

 

N’koulou had a below-average year with Lyon last season saved by his end of season of form and his exploits with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Next season is huge for him but first, has to impress at the International Champions Cup.

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Mohamed Elneny play Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

 

Elneny had an average season with Arsenal last season and he’s still far from the starting XI.

Arsenal have been continually linked with midfielders so Elneny has to impress at the International Champions Cup to show he has something to offer the team next season.

So far in pre-season, he has been tried as a centre-back as Wenger keeps trying to find his best position.

The International Champions Cup might be his last chance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with...bullet

Football

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the renewed two-year contract rewarded the "incredible success" Chelsea had enjoyed in Conte's (pictured) first season
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager signs improved Chelsea deal
Victor Moses and Gary Cahill
Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped
Pachuca's new footballer, Japanese Keisuke Honda, puts his new jersey on next to the team's president Jesus Martinez, during his official presentation, at the Football University on the outskirts of Pachuca, Hidalgo State, Mexico, on July 18, 2017
Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanish
Bruce Arena, head coach of the United States watches the action in the second half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017
CONCACAF Gold Cup US roll out big guns for Gold Cup knockout rounds