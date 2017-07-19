As the biggest pre-season tournament, the International Champions Cup kick off we take a look at Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and other African players who will be playing in the competition.

Managers are looking to use the opportunity to have a critical look at their players and properly assess the team ahead of next season.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Iwobi has a lot to prove at the International Champions Cup with his place at Arsenal still very uncertain. The 21-year-old started last season brilliantly for Arsenal but fizzled out towards the end.

His loss of form came with Arsenal’s decline towards the end of last season. When Arsene Wenger made the tactical switch to three-man defence system which salvaged their season, it came at the expense of Iwobi.

A lot of questions face Iwobi ahead of next season. Will Wenger continue with 3-4-2-1 formation? Where will he fit in that formation?

The Nigeria international have the International Champions Cup to show he deserves to be in the team next season. Maybe Wenger is looking to see how he performs before deciding to continue or abandon the pursuit of Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United)

The International Champions Cup is also important to Fosu-Mensah who had a disappointing year last season with just four Premier League appearances. The Dutch-Ghanaian defender is however still highly rated and has this pre-season tournament to make an impression on Jose Mourinho.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus)

Benatia had an injury hit year last season making just 15 appearances. Juventus however permanently signed him earlier in this window and also sold Leonardo Bonucci who is one of the best defenders in world football.

All these might mean that Massimiliano Allegri has huge plans for the Morocco international. But he has also been linked with an immediate move away from the club while Juventus have been linked with a couple of defenders.

The 30-year-old has the International Champions Cup to send the message that he is ready to be Bonucci’s replacement next season.

Nicolas N'Koulou (Lyon)

N’koulou had a below-average year with Lyon last season saved by his end of season of form and his exploits with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Next season is huge for him but first, has to impress at the International Champions Cup.

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Elneny had an average season with Arsenal last season and he’s still far from the starting XI.

Arsenal have been continually linked with midfielders so Elneny has to impress at the International Champions Cup to show he has something to offer the team next season.

So far in pre-season, he has been tried as a centre-back as Wenger keeps trying to find his best position.

The International Champions Cup might be his last chance.