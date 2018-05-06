Home > Sports > Football >

Iwobi was emotional seeing his parents after scoring against Zambia

Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star was emotional seeing his parents after scoring against Zambia

It was Iwobi's goal that gave Nigeria three points that guaranteed then qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was emotional seeing his parents after scoring against Zambia (Twitter/CAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was very emotional when he saw his parents after scoring the goal against Zambia that sealed Nigeria’s place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi a second-half substitute in that game, netted in the 73rd minute what turned out to be the only goal as Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.

Alex Iwobi and Chuba Iwobi play Iwobi's parents (pictured here with his dad) were present when he scored against Zambia in October 2016 to seal Nigeria's qualification to the World Cup (Naij)

 

That goal gave Nigeria three points that guaranteed them qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Watching that game was Iwobi’s parents Chuba and Patience.

"It's difficult to describe, as the feeling was crazy,” Iwobi told the June edition of FourFourTwo Magazine.

I remember looking at the crowd and seeing my parents jumping – I almost cried, it was emotional.

"I would never have guessed I'd do something like that so early in my career. I had dreams about it, but the fact that my dreams came true – I can't put into words how I felt.

"After the game, I went to the hotel and my mum and dad were both there. Just seeing them, I almost burst into tears again."

Preparation for World Cup

Alex Iwobi, the man that sealed Nigeria's participation at the tournament in 2018. play Iwobi says training with world class players at Arsenal is preparing him for the World Cup in Russia (goal.com)
 

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland and Iwobi is already preparing for them.

"The fact I've been training with world-class players every day has given me a bit of experience, so I'll know what to expect in Russia,” the 22-year-old said.

 “The intensity I train at with Arsenal is very high, so I'm preparing in a good way.

"It was always my dream as a kid, so I can't wait to be involved. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and wearing the colours of Nigeria. I feel like I can do well.

Since making his debut in October 2015,  Iwobi has had 16 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Who has boarded the plane to Russia, who has checked in and who has booked his flight
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 Super Eagles players' rating
Alex Iwobi Arsenal celebrates player’s winning goal, congratulates Nigeria
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup qualification
Alex Iwobi Father of Super Eagles star states reason why he arrived late in camp
Chuba Iwobi Alex Iwobi’s dad talks about his son’s career, Arsenal and Super Eagles [Interview]
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain jokes he will retire for Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star getting World Cup tips from his Arsenal teammates, Ozil and Mertesacker
Alex Iwobi & Jay Ajayi Arsenal midfielder, NFL star show their Nigerian sides in new Rapid Fire video

Football

Joseph Ogabor
Joseph Ogabor Why CAF banned Nigerian referee
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder coy on future after winning club's Young Player of the Year
Alex Ferguson, celebrating his 13th Premier League title in 2013, is fighting for his life after emergency brain surgery
Football Football unites in Ferguson support after emergency brain surgery
Jake Livermore's stoppage-time goal gives West Brom faint hope of another remarkable Premier League escape act
Football West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated