Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was very emotional when he saw his parents after scoring the goal against Zambia that sealed Nigeria’s place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi a second-half substitute in that game, netted in the 73rd minute what turned out to be the only goal as Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.

That goal gave Nigeria three points that guaranteed them qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Watching that game was Iwobi’s parents Chuba and Patience.

"It's difficult to describe, as the feeling was crazy,” Iwobi told the June edition of FourFourTwo Magazine.

“I remember looking at the crowd and seeing my parents jumping – I almost cried, it was emotional.

"I would never have guessed I'd do something like that so early in my career. I had dreams about it, but the fact that my dreams came true – I can't put into words how I felt.

"After the game, I went to the hotel and my mum and dad were both there. Just seeing them, I almost burst into tears again."

Preparation for World Cup

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland and Iwobi is already preparing for them.

"The fact I've been training with world-class players every day has given me a bit of experience, so I'll know what to expect in Russia,” the 22-year-old said.

“The intensity I train at with Arsenal is very high, so I'm preparing in a good way.

"It was always my dream as a kid, so I can't wait to be involved. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and wearing the colours of Nigeria. I feel like I can do well.”

Since making his debut in October 2015, Iwobi has had 16 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.