Akeem, younger brother of late Super Eagles great dies in Kwara State

Rashidi Yekini Younger brother of late Super Eagles great dies in Kwara State

The 36-year-old Akeem who was a former footballer, died after a brief illness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rashidi Yekini play

Rashidi Yekini

(Empics Sport)
Akeem Yekini who is the younger brother of late Super Eagles great Rashidi Yekini has died in Kwara State.

Akeem died on Sunday, April 6 after a brief Malaria illness. He was first rushed to the General Hospital in Ilorin but returned to his home in Ijagbo where he died.

He has been sick for a while, but last Saturday, he was in a bad condition in which we had to rush him to Ilorin where he was treated and we returned the same day,” a family member Tajudeen told Naij.

''But on Sunday morning, he started coughing seriously and vomiting blood, and before we knew what was happening, he died in the process.”

Akeem has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The 36-year-old was also a former football but his career did not get near the heights of that of his late brother Rashidi.

It was said that he struggled to earn a living after the death of his famous brother in 2012.

He is survived by his mother and two daughters whom he was staying with before his death.

