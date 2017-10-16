Aiteo replace Glo as sponsors of CAF Awards

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Aiteo, a huge financier of football in Nigeria, is now the official sponsor of the CAF Awards.

Aiteo and CAF play Aiteo is now the official sponsor of the CAF Awards (Twitter/Aiteo)
Nigerian energy firm Aiteo Group have replaced telecommunications giants Glo as the official sponsors of the annual CAF Awards organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF in 2005 signed a sponsorship deal with Glo and the event has been called the Glo-CAF Awards since then.

At the expiration of the deal, Nigerian energy company, Aiteo have taken over sponsorship.

We are now proud to take our corporate social investments in developing African football by sponsoring @CAF_Online award… More to follow,” Aiteo announced on Sunday, October 15.

Riyad Mahrez, winner of the 2016 GLO CAF Award. play Riyad Mahrez at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards (Press)

 

Aiteo are huge financiers of football in Nigeria, signing a N2.5b deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in April 2017.

As the Official Optimum Partner of the NFF,  Aiteo's N2.6b will be used to pay national team coaches for five years.

Aiteo are also the official sponsors of the just concluded Federation's Cup with the competition now known as Aiteo Cup.

In recognition of their contribution to football, Aiteo have been invited by FIFA to the 2017 FIFA Best Football Awards which will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium in London.

