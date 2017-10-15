Ahmed Musa opens his own fuel station in Kano

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa is planning for life after football by putting his earnings into a series of investments in Kano.

Musa who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League recently opened his own fuel station called Myca-7 International in Kano.

Although he is from Jos in Plateau State, the 25-year-old spent some years in Kano during his early football days playing for Kano Pillars.

He also met and married his first wife Jamila in the city which he now calls home.

The forward took out time during the last international break to visit his new fuel station where he posed for photos.

In some of the photos, the former CSKA Moscow star is seen holding the nuzzle of the fuel vending machine.

Musa reportedly has two fuel stations in Kano where he has also invested in Real Estate and a Fitness centre.