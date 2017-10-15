Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ahmed Musa opens his own fuel station in Kano

Ahmed Musa recently launched his own fuel station called Myca-7 International in Kano.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa opens fuel stations in Kano (Ahmed Musa Instagram)
Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa is planning for life after football by putting his earnings into a series of investments in Kano.

Musa who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League recently opened his own fuel station called Myca-7 International in Kano.

Myca-7 International play Musa has two fuel stations in Kano (Ahmed Musa Instagram)

 

Although he is from Jos in Plateau State, the 25-year-old spent some years in Kano during his early football days playing for Kano Pillars.

He also met and married his first wife Jamila in the city which he now calls home.

The forward took out time during the last international break to visit his new fuel station where he posed for photos.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa poses for photos with some locals at the fuel station (Instagram/Ahmed Musa )

 

In some of the photos, the former CSKA Moscow star is seen holding the nuzzle of the fuel vending machine.

Musa reportedly has two fuel stations in Kano where he has also invested in Real Estate and a Fitness centre.

His state of the art fitness centre which was launched in May 2017 is worth N500m.

