Ahmed Musa first Leicester City player to score at World Cup

Super Eagles Ahmed Musa the first Leicester City player to score at the World Cup

Leicester City hailed Musa after he set a club record with his goals against Iceland.

Ahmed Musa became the first Leicester City player to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup after his brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Ahmed Musa set a club record for Leicester City by scoring against Iceland. (Twitter/Leicester City)
Musa becomes Leicester City's first goal at the World Cup

Ahmed Musa wrote his name into the history books at Leicester City after he scored a brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland in the group D encounter played on Friday, June 22.

The game ended goalless after the first half and Musa turned up to find the opening goal of the game when he controlled a ball to him by Victor Moses and slot it into the net.

By scoring that goal Musa became the first Leicester City player to score at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Leicester City confirmed Musa's record breaking achievement when they posted a message on their official Twitter account which said, "#lcfc's first-ever #WorldCup goalscorer"

 

Musa continued to be a threat and doubled Nigeria's lead when he run through the Iceland defender to  slot in the ball in the 75th minute.

Ahmed Musa was hero as Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D second fixture on Friday, June 22. play Musa scores a brace against Iceland (Vanguard)

 

Musa Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the World Cup

Another record was set by Ahmed Musa when he scored a brace against Iceland.

Musa set a national record by becoming Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup with a total of four goals.

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.

2018 World Cup Red-hot Super Eagles melt Iceland with Musa’s brilliant brace
