Ahmad Ahmad appreciates NFF role in his CAF election

Ahmad Ahmad CAF boss appreciates NFF's role in his election

Ahmad had the support of the NFF ahead of his election as the CAF boss ousting former veteran leader Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad Ahmad and Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi play New CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad has appreciated the NFF for the role they played in this election (Twitter/NFF)

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad hosted Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) delegation at the African Football Symposium which held in Morocco.

African football chiefs gathered in Rabat Morocco for a two-day African Football Symposium and the CAF Congress which ended on Friday, July 21.

On Wednesday, July 19, Ahmad hosted the NFF delegation that includes boss Amaju Pinnick, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (NFF 1st Vice President), Mr Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President/LMC chairman) and Dr Mohammed Sanusi (General Secretary).

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Amaju Pinnick, Austin Okocha and Mr Shehu Dikko play Ahmad Ahmad appreciates NFF role in his CAF election (Twitter/NFF)

 

Ahmad had the support of the NFF ahead of his election as the CAF boss ousting former veteran leader Issa Hayatou.

The CAF boss thanked Nigeria for their support and lauded the courage of Pinnick who withstood pressure from the Federal Government to stand behind Ahmad.

I appreciate the role of Nigeria, and this is time for the hard work, Nigeria must also play a key role. The CAF is for you and for me,” Ahmad is quoted to say in a statement on the NFF website.

We have to do the work that is necessary to propel the long –term development of African football.

“The work will not be easy, and will demand energy and commitment, but I count on the support of Nigeria.”

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura from Senegal was also present at the meeting, urged Nigeria to continue to support the current CAF competition.

Amaju Pinnick, Austin Okocha and NFF officials play The NFF also met with FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura (Twitter/NFF)

 

Samoura spent several years working for the United Nations in Nigeria before her appointment in 2016.

Before and since the coming of the new Executive Committee of CAF, Nigeria has played an important role,” Samoura is also quoted by the NFF.

“You must continue to play that same role and give support for the administration to overcome whatever challenges there might be along the way.”

Under the new CAF leadership, NFF boss Pinnick has been given important roles at the confederation. He was appointed the chairman of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and into the Media Committees of CAF in May.

A Nigerian, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips was also in May appointed to the FIFA Ethics Committee for the first time in history.

Also with the NFF delegation were Barrister Musa Amadu (former NFF General Secretary), Mr Mitchel Obi (AIPS Africa President), Mr Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications), Mr Chikelue Iloenyosi (special assistant to NFF President) and Mr Nasiru Jibril (personal assistant to NFF President).

