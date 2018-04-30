news

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has shown support for the Amaju Pinnick led Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

With less than 50 days left to the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, there is a renewal of the feud between NFF President aspirant Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick with the former claiming a court case has ruled him the body’s leader .

As vice-captain oF the Super Eagles Onazi took to his official Twitter account to urge the NFF administration to forge a strong combination ahead of the summer tournament.

A message on his Twitter accounts said, “No…not again. The worst periods of our football in recent past were those times when we had these ‘court’ distractions. Let’s not go back to those days. We need to support the NFF, the World Cup is just some days away.”

— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 25-year-old recently returned to action for Trabzonspor after a tight hamstring injury ruled him out for two weeks.

On his return to action, Onazi featured for all 90 minutes as Trabzonspor picked up away win (1-2) against Antalyaspor in a Turkish SuperLig game played on Saturday, April 28.

The win was the first for Onazi and his teammates in their last three matches.

Trabzonspor have 49 points from 31 matches played which sees them fifth in the SuperLig.

Onazi took to his social media account to express his happiness with the result and getting back to action.

“Very important victory away from home, feels really good to be back doing what I know how to do best.. thank you Lord,” Onazi tweeted.

— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0