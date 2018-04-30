Home > Sports > Football >

Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Onazi shows support for NFF

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder shows support for NFF ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Onazi has called on the NFF administration to resolves its issues before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Ogenyi Onazi play Onazi wants Nigeria's football body to resolve their issues. (Twitter/Ogenyi Onazi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has shown support for the Amaju Pinnick led Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

With less than 50 days left to the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, there is a renewal of the feud between  NFF President aspirant Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick with the former claiming a court case has ruled him the body’s leader.

As vice-captain oF the Super Eagles Onazi took to his official Twitter account to urge the NFF administration to forge a strong combination ahead of the summer tournament.

A message on his Twitter accounts said, “No…not again. The worst periods of our football in recent past were those times when we had these ‘court’ distractions. Let’s not go back to those days. We need to support the NFF, the World Cup is just some days away.”

 

The 25-year-old recently returned to action for Trabzonspor after a tight hamstring injury ruled him out for two weeks.

On his return to action, Onazi featured for all 90 minutes as Trabzonspor picked up away win (1-2) against Antalyaspor in a Turkish SuperLig game played on Saturday, April 28.

The win was the first for Onazi and his teammates in their last three matches.

Ogenyi Onazi play Onazi hs called for peace at the NFF (Instagram)

Trabzonspor have 49 points from 31 matches played which sees them fifth in the SuperLig.

Onazi took to his social media account to express his happiness with the result and getting back to action.

 “Very important victory away from home, feels really good to be back doing what I know how to do best.. thank you Lord,” Onazi tweeted.

 

Onazi is expected to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming friendlies ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting with the game against Congo in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, May 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder not worried about World Cup
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder back in training with Trabzonspor
Nigeria Football Federation NFF deny reports that Supreme Court has ousted Pinnick from office
Super Falcons Pinnick admits women's football have been ignored by NFF
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder scores for Trabzonspor
Nigerians Abroad Mikel shines in China, Ogu scores in Israel, Moses clashes with Ndidi, Iheanacho
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry

Football

Odion Ighalo
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messi
Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid
Zinedine Zidane said on Monday that Real will try to score quickly against Bayern
Football Zidane says pursuit of history galvanises Real Madrid