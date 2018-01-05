news

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has questioned the snub of Nigerian great Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha for the African Player of the Year award.

Regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation , Okocha never won the prestigious African Player of the Year, only making the final three three times in his career.

On Thursday, January 4, Mohammed Salah was named the winner of the 2017 African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards which held in Accra, Ghana.

Obviously monitoring the CAF Awards, the Enyeama took to his Twitter to question why his former teammate Okocha was snubbed for the award during his playing time.

“One thing that I find hard to believe is why @IAmOkocha never won the @CAF_Online footballer of the year.he was just exceptional with the ball,” Enyeama said on his Twitter.

Jay Jay came close

Jay Jay went close on three occasions to win the African Player of the Year award.

The former Super Eagles captain finished runners-up in 1998 behind Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji and third in 2003 and 2004 behind Samuel Eto'o of Cameroon and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba.

He however twice got his hands on the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004.