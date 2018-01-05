Home > Sports > Football >

African Player of the Year Enyeama questions Jay Jay Okocha's snub

Jay Jay Okocha play African Player of the Year: Enyeama questions Okocha's snub (Faosteven Media)
Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has questioned the snub of Nigerian great Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha for the African Player of the Year award.

Regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, Okocha never won the prestigious African Player of the Year, only making the final three three times in his career.

Vincent Enyeama play Enyeama says he can't believe Jay Jay never won African Player of the Year award (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

 

On Thursday, January 4, Mohammed Salah was named the winner of the 2017 African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards which held in Accra, Ghana.

Mohamed Salah play Egyptian star Mohammed Salah has just been named the 2017 African Player of the Year (Twitter/Images_Image)

 

Obviously monitoring the CAF Awards, the Enyeama took to his Twitter to question why his former teammate Okocha was snubbed for the award during his playing time.

 

One thing that I find hard to believe is why @IAmOkocha never won the @CAF_Online footballer of the year.he was just exceptional with the ball,” Enyeama said on his Twitter.

Jay Jay came close

Jay Jay went close on three occasions to win the African Player of the Year award.

Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha play Jay Jay Okocha won the BBC African Footballer twice in his career (BBC)

 

The former Super Eagles captain finished runners-up in 1998 behind Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji and third in 2003 and 2004 behind Samuel Eto'o of Cameroon and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba.

He however twice got his hands on the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004.

