Home > Sports > Football >

AFP's Premier League Team of the Year

Football AFP's Premier League Team of the Year

After the 2017-18 Premier League season came to an end on Sunday, AFP Sports presents its Team of the Year, playing in a 4-3-3 formation:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City celebrate their Premier League title triumph play

Manchester City celebrate their Premier League title triumph

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After the 2017-18 Premier League season came to an end on Sunday, AFP Sports presents its Team of the Year, playing in a 4-3-3 formation:

Goalkeeper

David De Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea play

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

(AFP/File)

The 27-year-old remains arguably the world's top stopper and, with reported interest from Real Madrid, United boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear there is "no chance" he will allow the Spaniard to be sold this summer after another rock-solid season.

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker play

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker

(AFP/File)

The England right-back forced his way out of Tottenham last year because he felt City offered a better chance of winning silverware. The move paid rich dividends as Walker celebrated Premier League and League Cup triumphs while his old club finished empty-handed.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen play

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen

(IKIMAGES/AFP/File)

Marshalled by the Belgium centre-back, Tottenham boasted one of the Premier League's most imposing defences, prompting boss Mauricio Pochettino to declare: "He is one of the best in Europe. He looks like a 20-year-old because it is easy for him to run, he's like my new dog!"

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk play

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk

(AFP/File)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect to see the best of Van Dijk until next season. That should be a daunting prospect for opposing strikers after the Dutch centre-back's superb form following a £75 million ($102 million) move from Southampton in January that made him the world's most expensive defender.

Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Manchester United's Ashley Young play

Manchester United's Ashley Young

(AFP/File)

Operating mainly at left-back, Young has emerged as an integral figure in United's defence after successfully making the transition from his previous role on the wing. "For the last couple of seasons, there were lots of doubts. He is now an important member of our squad," Mourinho said.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne play

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

(AFP/File)

Although he was pipped to the PFA player of the year award by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, De Bruyne finished the season widely rated as the driving force behind City's title success. "Maybe in numbers there are guys better than him, but no there is no better player in this season. For me he was the best," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen play

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen

(AFP/File)

"Now you know why I call him 'Golazo'," grinned Pochettino as he saluted Eriksen's sublime contribution to a 3-1 victory that secured Tottenham's first success at Chelsea for 28 years. Eriksen is Tottenham's chief creator but, as he showed against Chelsea, he can also conjure superb goals. "You can see he is so important for us. Eriksen makes the team play," Pochettino added.

David Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva play

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva

(AFP/File)

While other City stars may have hogged the spotlight, Silva is the quiet catalyst for their success. The diminutive Spaniard's metronomic passing makes the champions tick and, recognising a tenacious spirit that belies his diminutive stature, Guardiola hailed him as "a huge competitor".

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah play

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

(AFP/File)

The Egypt ace enjoyed an incredible debut season with Liverpool as he rewrote the record books with a goal blitz that makes his £34 million price tag look like the bargain of the century. Salah's arrival from Roma was greeted with ambivalence after a lacklustre spell with Chelsea, but just nine months later his astonishing 44-goal haul, featuring a record 32 in the league, has catapulted the 25-year-old to superstar status.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane play

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

(AFP/File)

For all the jokes about Kane's successful appeal to have a goal credited to him instead of Eriksen recently, it is that ruthless nature that makes the England international "the world's best striker" according to Pochettino. Kane was at his deadly best throughout another impressive campaign that saw him break Alan Shearer's Premier League record by reaching 39 goals in a calendar year.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero play

Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero

(AFP/File)

Aguero, already idolised for his famous title-winning goal in 2012, was enshrined forever as a City legend after becoming the club's record goalscorer this season. And the Argentine insists Guardiola deserves the credit for his prolific form. "Being able to adapt to Pep's playing style has a large contributing factor in my form this season," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet
2 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
3 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to...bullet

Football

Catch us if you can: Manchester City are the team to beat in next season's Premier League
Football What next for the Premier League's top six?
The Panini Group has an exclusive contract with world football's governing body FIFA and its first World Cup album dates back to 1970
Football No crisis for Panini stickers as World Cup fever builds
Female footballers at the Chertanovo club are still seeking acceptance in Russia's male-dominated sports world
Football Once taboo, Russian women's football eyes World Cup boost
As Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ends his international career with dull friendlies instead of at a World Cup, many fans say they will support Argentina, who Buffon faced in March.
Football Heartbroken Italians prepare for World Cup without Azzurri