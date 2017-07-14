Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Adil Rami :  France defender joins Marseille

Adil Rami France defender joins Marseille

The 31-year-old has 33 caps for France, won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2011, the Europa League in 2016...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's defender Adil Rami plays the ball during the Euro 2016 round of 16 football match against Republic of Ireland at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium June 26, 2016 play

France's defender Adil Rami plays the ball during the Euro 2016 round of 16 football match against Republic of Ireland at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium June 26, 2016

(AFP/File)

Mandanda France goalkeeper returns to Marseille
Gustavo Brazilian midfielder joins Marseille
France Squad First call-up for Monaco starlet Bakayoko
Champions League Leicester City thrash Sevilla 2-0
La Liga Sevilla beat rivals Betis to go joint top
Champions League Vardy gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeat
Leicester City Ranieri recalls Vardy, Mahrez for Sevilla test
La Liga Five things we learned from matchday 16
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marseille's rebuilding programme continued on Thursday as the ambitious Ligue 1 club signed Adil Rami the France defender on a four-year deal from Sevilla.

The 31-year-old has 33 caps for France, won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2011, the Europa League in 2016 with Sevilla and had solid spells at Valencia and AC Milan behind him.

The defender will be rejoining Rudi Garcia, who was coach at Lille in 2011, and who was brought in by Marseille's new owner American businessman Frank McCourt, who wants to try and rival Ligue 1 big guns Monaco and PSG.

"I wanted a big strong defender with experience and he's won a Europa League, this Adil Rami is better than the one I had at Lille, he's got more bottle now," Garcia said of Rami this week.

Rami's signing is the club's fourth of the close season, following the arrival of striker Valere Germain from champions Monaco, Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo from Wolfsburg, and the return of French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from Crystal Palace.

As with Mandanda and his new Marseille teammates Partice Evra and Dimitri Payet, Rami was part of France's run the the Euro 2016 final.

Marseille came fifth in Ligue 1 last season but are France's best supported team and the only French club to have won the Champions League with their 1-0 win over AC Milan. They last won the French top flight under Didier Deschamps in 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a yearbullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly Hossam El Badry pictured during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage match with Cameroon's Cotonsport at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 8, 2017
Hossam El Badry CAF suspends Al-Ahly coach over BeIn Sports boycott
Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kyle Walker controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg football match against KAA Gent north London February 23, 2017
Kyle Walker England full-back set for big money Man City move
Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015
Life Ban East Timor official gets axed for match-fixing
Caen's forward Ivan Santini (C) vies with Monaco's defender Djibril Sidibe (L) and defender Kamil Glik (R) during the French L1 football match December 21, 2016 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco
Sidibe, Glik Defensive duo extensions give Monaco boost