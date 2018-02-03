news

Ademola Lookman who is a player of Nigerian descent has been loaned out by parent club Everton to German side RB Leipzig.

The England youth international who arrived Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman but has found it difficult to get game time under new boss Sam Allardyce who replaced the Dutch manager.

The English side confirmed Ademola's departure via a message on their official Twitter handle which said "Everton forward @Alookman_ will spend the rest of the season on loan at German @Bundesliga_EN side @RBLeipzig_EN. Good luck, Ademola!"

Ademola is born to Nigerian parents and is still eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

He was pleased with the loan move and posted a message on his official Instagram account.

"Delighted to be here! @dierotenbullen can’t wait to be on the pitch. Thanks for your kind message’s ❤ " He said

The German based side posted a video on the official Twitter handle to welcome the youngster to the Club

Ademola who can play various positions in attack attracted interest from several European sides but decided to move away from England.

He started his youth career in England's lower division with Waterloo then moved to Charlton Athletic where he scored 10 goals in 45 appearances, his impressive performances earned him a move to Everton .

Ademola was part of the English team that won the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2017.

The 20-year-old is on loan till the end of the season, and will wear the number 18 at his new club.