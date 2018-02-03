Home > Sports > Football >

Ademola Lookman moves to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker moves to RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman had little game time at Everton and has switched to German side Leipzig.

  • Published:
Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman has completed a move to German side RB Leipzig ( Everton FC via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ademola Lookman who is a player of Nigerian descent has been loaned out by parent club Everton to German side RB Leipzig.

The England youth international who arrived Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman but has found it difficult to get game time under new boss Sam Allardyce who replaced the Dutch manager.

The English side confirmed Ademola's departure via a message on their official Twitter handle which said "Everton forward @Alookman_ will spend the rest of the season on loan at German @Bundesliga_EN side @RBLeipzig_EN. Good luck, Ademola!"

Ademola is born to Nigerian parents and is still eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

He was pleased with the loan move and posted a message on his official Instagram account.

"Delighted to be here! @dierotenbullen can’t wait to be on the pitch. Thanks for your kind message’s ❤ " He said

The German based side posted a video on the official Twitter handle to welcome the youngster to the Club

 

Ademola who can play various positions in attack attracted interest from several European sides but decided to move away from England.

He started his youth career in England's lower division with Waterloo then moved to Charlton Athletic where he scored 10 goals in 45 appearances, his impressive performances earned him a move to Everton.

Ademola was part of the English team that won the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2017.

The 20-year-old is on loan till the end of the season, and will wear the number 18 at his new club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 5 exceptional Nigerian players so far at CHAN 2018bullet
2 Isaac Success Super Eagles forward to save Malagabullet
3 Nigeria 1 Vs Sudan 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in CHAN semi-final winbullet

Related Articles

Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica
Manuel Akanji Player of Nigerian descent moves to Borussia Dortmund
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Solanke, Lookman Nigerian-born players fire England to FIFA U-20 World Cup final
Kevin Akpoguma Another foreign-born player has rejected Nigeria
Football Dortmund sign Manchester United target Akanji - reports
Ademola Lookman Teenager seals 'dream move' to Everton
U-20 FIFA World Cup How Nigeria helped England to win title
Champions League Manchester United rocked by Basel late show

Football

Super Eagles Nigeria to play Morocco in CHAN final
NFF 100 Nigerians
NFF 100 Nigerians to fly with Eagles to World Cup
Mohamed Salah
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Nigeria to play Sudan in Semi-final, Super Eagles Team B
Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf says Morocco are beatable