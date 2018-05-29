Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit

Home > Sports > Football >

The hiplife musician is living the dream as a musician

Emmanuel Adebayor says he wants to assist Patapaa to emerge as a classy musician.

The former Real Madrid player wants to start by buying the Ghanaian artiste a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The ‘One Corner’ single hitmaker made the headlines for the wrong reasons during the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when the Swedru based artiste was styled in a seemingly oversized suit.

Patapaa after missing out on the Popular Song of the Year Award, followed by public ridicule over his outfit for the awards night, he has been rebranding to meet his new status as a musician.

And Adebayor who has over the years supported several social intervention programmes and has also helped celebrities has opted to help Patapaa as he seeks to rebrand himself as a top class musician.

Adebayor is known for fulfilling his promises as he is credited to have bought a customized Range Rover for Funny Face.

 

