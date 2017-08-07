Abia Warriors' Sunday Adetunji suffers broken hand at Lobi

Abia Warriors striker Sunday Adetunji has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a broken hand which he suffered in their 4-2 away win at Lobi Stars on Sunday, August 6.

Adetunji netted a brace for Abia Warriors in the Matchday 33 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before he suffered the broken hand.

He got injured while heading in his second goal of the gamee, landing awkwardly on his left arm which led to the fracturing.

He was taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital where doctors assured him that the injury was not life threatening.

According to Dr Enyinnaya Anozie, the head of Abia Warriors medical unit, the striker is in stable condition after receiving treatment.

It was a sad end to a game which Adetunji dominated, scoring first just after the restart to bring Abia Warriors level after they had gone behind courtesy of a Kingsley Eduwo in the 26th minute.

Anthony Okemmiri put Abia Warriors in the lead in the 62nd minute before Adetunji scored again to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

8 - Sunday Adetunji has scored more brace than any other player in the #NPFL since the start of last season. Styl… https://t.co/FdgmqbvUOq — NPFL STATISTICS (@NPFLstats) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Chinenye Agoha scored in stoppage time to seal the win for Warriors before Eduwo scored again for Lobi to get a consolation.

Adetunji has now been ruled out of the Super Eagles Team B for their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against The Republic of Benin.

He was part of the players that camped In Kano with the Super Eagles Team B ahead of the qualifiers.