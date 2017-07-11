Abdelhak Nouri :  Ajax midfielder's heart not damaged

Tests have shown that the heart of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri appears to have not been damaged when he collapsed during a training match in Austria, the club said Monday.

"The latest tests have shown that Appie's heart is functioning normally and appears to be undamaged," Ajax said in a statement.

"It is however too soon to say anything about his overall recovery as his brain functions cannot be tested properly while he is still asleep."

Ajax had called off an open training on Monday following the sudden collapse of the 20-year-old Nouri over the weekend, which the top Amsterdam club said was heart-related.

Ajax on Sunday confirmed he suffered "cardiac arrhythmia after which he was reanimated".

The young player -- one of Ajax's up-and-coming prospects -- was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck.

Nouri first made his debut for Ajax in September last year in a Dutch Cup match against Willem II where he scored a goal.

He was also name Jupiler Player of the Season 2016-17 in May for his contribution in the second-tier Jong Ajax or "Young Ajax" team.

Footballers and fans have flocked to Twitter to send the young midfielder good wishes, under the hastag #StayStrongAppie.