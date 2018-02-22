news

Manchester United struggle in Spain but managed to leave with a goalless draw at Sevilla while Shakhtar Donetsk beat Roma 2-1 on Wednesday, February 21 to round up first leg fixtures of the 2017/2018 Champions League round of 16.

These are five things we learnt from the games on Wednesday.

1. United are not favourites

Back in the Champions League, Manchester United with their pedigree in Europe are always expected to be one of the favourites.

Wednesday’s unimpressive goalless draw at Sevilla shows there are actually not near the level of fellow European elites.

United struggled to contain Sevilla all through the game, sitting deep and inviting pressure. In possession, Jose Mourinho’s men were even more unimpressive.

And this is against Sevilla who are fifth in La Liga and have struggled in recent weeks.

United have a chance to turn the tie around when they host Sevilla in two weeks time, but at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain, they didn’t play like Champions League favourites.

2. Alexis Sanchez yet to click at United

It was yet another frustrating game for Alexis Sanchez who is yet to click at Manchester United. Since his move to United from Arsenal, Sanchez has not been able to exert himself in big games. He struggled against Tottenham and was unimpressive again on the big European night.

It not for lack of ability or willingness, no one doubts his work rate. But he is yet to dominate games like he did at Arsenal. Whether it’s due to Mourinho tactics it’s unclear for now.

3. Fred shines on audition stage

Few things were of interest for neutrals as Shakhtar Donetsk hosted Roma on Wednesday and one of them was Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder has been in the news following the interest from Manchester United and rivals Manchester City. With the little or no focus on the Ukrainian league where Shakhtar Donetsk play, the Champions League was the perfect audition stage for Fred to show why he is on the radar of some the two biggest clubs in England.

Against Roma, Fred was good again, dominating the midfield and also playing some nice passes.

He netted the winner for Shakhtar Donetsk with a freekick , a deserved goal following his impressive display on the night.

4. United’s unimpressive record in Spain continues

United struggles against Sevilla on Wednesday is a very familiar sight for their fans. In their seven last Champions League matches in Spain, five of them have ended goalless.

5. Italian teams falter

The 2017/2018 Champions League has not been one to remember for Italian representatives.

With Napoli already out to the Europa League, the hopes were on Juventus and Roma but the round of 16 results have not been encouraging.

Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Tottenham while Roma lost 2-1 away at Shakhtar Donetsk.

They have the second legs to turn the ties around.