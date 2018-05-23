5 things we learnt in Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico Madrid 3

news

A selected Super Eagles side had their heads high after 90 minutes after they were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid at the Godswill Akpabio International Airport in Uyo.

Angel Correa, Fernando Torres and Borgas Garces Moreno scored for Atletico Madrid while Kelechi Nwakali and Musa Mohammed netted for Nigeria.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. The Nwakali brothers are the future

Simply good, the former Golden Eaglets star wearing No. 10 and No. 11 were at the heart of everything good from the Super Eagles B.

From the first minute, they controlled the game with their calm play. Serving deft touches, beating opponents with amazing footwork and playing fine passes around the field.

Kelechi and Chidiebere Nwakali showed why they are on the books of Arsenal and Manchester City respectively and also why they are the future of the Super Eagles midfield.

After this performance, it isn’t far-fetched anymore to imagine them together in Super Eagles midfield in the nearest future.

“We have been playing together since we were young, so we understand each other and this was an opportunity to show what we can do,” Kelechi Nwakali told Pulse Sports after the game.

2. No friendly game for colourful Simeone and his assist Burgos

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and his even more colourful assistant German Burgos have a reputation for their ferocious harrying of referees during games were their usual selves.

It wasn’t just a friendly game for Simeone who didn’t sit although the game. He stood, shouting instructions at his players and also questioning every decision of the referee with his assistant Burgos also joining him.

He celebrated very well after 90 minutes.

“We don’t like to lose, we play every game the same, the most important thing is to win no matter the game,” Simeone said at the press briefing after the game.

3. Usman Mohammed catches the eye

His goal might be the most talked-about after the game , but Mohammed caught the eye with his performance all through the game.

Donned in the No 4 shirt, the 21-year-old was very impressive, holding onto the ball well, distributing nicely and putting in strong all-around performance.

“It wasn’t about me, we had to work as a team and listen to instruction from our coach,” Muhammed said after the game.

4. Torres and why La Liga have lots of work to do

Fernando Torres was the most cheered player on the pitch on Monday night in Uyo. Popular from his Premier League days with Liverpool and Chelsea, the striker was heavily cheered from when he was on the bench before coming on.

He was by far the most popular Atletico Madrid player in Nigeria. That shows how wildly the Premier League is being watched in Nigeria and why La Liga are doing all they can do be that popular here.

Simeone is also well known in Nigeria but for his larger-than-life and inspiring figure on the touchline in big La Liga games and on European nights.

This game is as a result of a partnership with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in a bid to connect more to Nigeria. Torres’ popularity shows they have a lot of work to do and thankfully they are on it.

5. La Liga strengthening ties with Nigeria

La Liga have been making huge efforts in recent years to strengthen their ties with Nigeria. From launching a Nigerian office to bringing Atletico Madrid to Uyo for the game, La Liga have shown that they value Nigeria’s patronage of Spanish football.