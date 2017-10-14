Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt in from Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0

Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0

These are five things we learnt as Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield.

  • Published:
David de Gea and Joel Matip play Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 (AFP)
Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in a game that saw the home side dominate proceedings.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Mourinho still stuck in his old ways

Manchester United had started this season in animated form, playing sweet attacking football and blowing oppositions away.

But Jose Mourinho is still Jose Mourinho and in his first real test of the season, went back to his old ways, the defensive way.

Mourinho came to Anfield for a draw and set up his team for it. Yes, he got it.

2. Nothing has changed about Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has also scored goals, from his West Brom to Everton days, but the only criticism of him has only been in big games where he tends to high.

Lukaku cost Manchester United a lot of money while being a flat-track bully against small teams, he should be able to win games like this on his own. Against Liverpool however, he showed that not much has changed about him since his move to Old Trafford.

3. Liverpool need a No. 9

Jurgen Klopp sets up his attack in the most dynamic way, with all of his forward running at the opposition defence with frightening pace. Against Manchester United, Liverpool’s attack lacked a focal point. A number nine.

4. Mourinho respected Liverpool too much

Mourinho had too much respect for Liverpool, setting up his team in the most consecutive way. He didn’t take Liverpool’s unreliable defence into consideration. The few times Manchester United ventured forward, they looked like unsettling Liverpool.

5. Liverpool miss Mane 

Sadio Mane was missing from the game because of an injury and Liverpool missed him. Mohamed Salah is not clinical enough and Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino can be deadly on their days, they are not as ruthless as Mane.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

