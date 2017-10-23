5 things we learnt from the Premier League this weekend

1. Jose Mourinho needs better players

Manchester United got their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 away at Huddersfield in a game that highlighted Jose Mourinho’s need for better players.

Mourinho was furious after the game, laying into his players for lack of their application in the game and rightly so. Manchester United were terrible in that game and were undone by individual errors and lack of creativity.

With his cross-town rivals Manchester City dominating the league at the moment, Mourinho needs better players to compete.

2. Aguero is very important for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has toyed with the idea of discarding Sergio Aguero for the more riotous Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola is a huge fan of Jesus’ ability to press from the front, an aptitude Aguero doesn’t bring to the team.

But the Argentina brings goals, a quality Guardiola could not afford to do without, hence his decision to pair both upfront.

Guardiola was sure furious with Aguero when he flew to Amsterdam to attend a concert only to end up injured in a car crash, just a few days before a crucial trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

He would have thought about leaving him out again, but the striker returned to score in their 3-0 win over Burnley. That’s just a reminder of what he brings.

His goal against Burnley also means he is now the club's record goalscorer with 177, equalling the record of Eric Brook that stood for 78 years.

3. Mesut Ozil is still world class

Following a week of intense criticisms from Arsenal fans and the media, Ozil returned against Everton with a Man of the Match performance. Ozil is a brilliant midfielder, one of the best creative players of his generation, but the dark cloud over Arsenal in recent years has covered him, bringing doubts about his abilities.

But against Everton, Ozil was at his best, creating, scoring and assisting. This is why he was rated in the first place, this is why Manchester United are reportedly interested in him and this is why Arsenal should pay top money to keep him.

4. Tottenham’ Wembley hoodoo truly over

Tottenham had struggled at Wembley this season, especially in the Premier League and their 1-0 win over Bournemouth last week didn’t clear doubts over their abilities to win games at their temporary ground.

But their 4-1 dismantling of Liverpool on Sunday shows Spurs are finally feeling at home at Wembley. This makes them a real threat to Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

5. Nowhere to hide for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp underwhelming stint at Liverpool so far has come with a slew of excuses. After first his season it was, ‘he needs a pre-season’, Champions League qualification papered lots of cracks in his second season.

Now in his third, Liverpool still have huge problems. After the 4-1 loss at Spurs, Klopp must do away with the excuses and start taking responsibilities for Liverpool failings so far this season.