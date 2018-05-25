Home > Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt from Super Eagles training on Thursday

These are five things we learnt from Super Eagles training on Thursday, May 24.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles training on Thursday (Twitter/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria had one training session on Thursday, May 24 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Gernot Rohr led 27 players to train at the out-door pitch of the stadium in Uyo.

Pulse Sports have been with the Super Eagles since camp opened on Tuesday, May 22 and these are five things we learnt.

1. Simy Nwankwo is impressing everyone

Simy Nwankwo play Simy Nwankwo impresses in training (Twitter/TheAOIFootball)
 

After a good scoring form in Italian Serie A with Crotone, Simy Nwankwo was drafted into the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He arrived in camp on Wednesday, May 23 and joined in the morning training session on Thursday.

The Crotone striker was really good, holding on to the ball and scoring some nice goals.

He was one of the expected players to be dropped from the final 23 but after his performance in training on Wednesday, journalists are now thinking differently. If he continues like this, he could make Rohr and his coaching staff start thinking differently too.

2. Echiejile is ready

Elderson Echiejile, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi play Echiejile (far-rleft) is putting hard work in training (Twitter/Alex Iwobi)
 

Elderson Echiejile has been out of favour in recent time with Super Eagles boss. Since getting injured against Zambia in October 2017, the veteran left-back has not played a game for Nigeria.

Bryan Idowu has been the first-choice left-back since then and it is expected to continue at the World Cup.

Echiejile is also not a fan favourite, having been heavily criticised as the weak link in the Super Eagles.

He is, however, not ready to give on playing for the Super Eagles and from the training session on Thursday, it is clear that the former Monaco man is trying to make a statement.

He missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup because of an injury and this time, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner is not planning to stay back again.

3. No injury worries for Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi play Super Eagles fitness coach is working gradually working Ndidi back to fitness (Twitter/NFF)
 

Since he joined the Super Eagles camp, Wilfred Ndidi has been training alone, away from the main group as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

On Thursday, he trained alone again but we learnt that he has been working alone so he can recover after playing about 40 games this season for Leicester City.

After his injury, Rohr is trying to gradually work him back to fitness.

4. Iheanacho looking sharper than ever

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho was very sharp in training (Twitter/NFF)
 

Kelechi Iheanacho ended his debut season with Leicester City in brilliant form, scoring against Arsenal and Tottenham in the Foxes’ last two games of the season.

In training on Thursday, Iheanacho looked sharp as ever, holding on to the ball and shooting at goal at every opportunity.

5. Midfield a headache for Rohr

Gernot Rohr play Rohr has a difficult job picking his final players from midfield (Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
 

Super Eagles boss Rohr has a lot of option in midfield and as he prepares to name his final 23-man squad ahead of the World Cup, who to drop in midfield will be a headache for him.

All the midfielders wee impressive in training on Thursday with only John Ogu and Mikel John Obi missing.

