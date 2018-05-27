5 things we learnt from Super Eagles Saturday training

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a training session on Saturday, May 28.

The team had a morning training session at the Godswill AKpabio International Stadium in Uyo before they headed for Port Harcourt where they will take on DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

As usual, they started the training with some instructions from Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr before the physios led them to some stretches and jogging.

They formed a cycle for passing drills were next as two players stayed in the centre chasing balls from teammates who were expected not to have more than one touch to the ball.

Next was a practise match before the training ended.

5 things we learnt from the training session

1. Awaziem injured

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem presented another injury worry for Roh r after suffering a suspected ankle injury in training.

Awaziem hurt himself while trying to stop Kelechi Iheanacho from scoring in the closing minutes of Saturday’s training.

2. Troost-Ekong is back

After sitting out Friday’s training session, William Troost-Ekong returned to action on Saturday and played in two sets of the practice match.

In the third, he replaced Awaziem after his defence colleague suffered a knock on his ankle.

3. Iheanacho in hot form

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive form in training, netting three goals with assists from Oghenekaro Etebo and Simy Nwankwo.

The Leicester City forward enjoyed a good end to his debut season with Leicester City and seems in great form ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

4. Ndidi, Simon still out

Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon sat out training again, four days running for the former and three days for the latter.

Ndidi has been training alone as he regains fitness after a recovering from a hamstring injury while Simon has been out since suffering an injury in training. The forward will have a scan in Port Harcourt to know the full extent of the injury.

5. Ighalo also back

After the long trip from China, Rohr has eased Odion Ighalo back to full training and on Saturday it was clear the striker had fully settled in.

He stayed away from some sets of the practice match on Friday but on Saturday he was fully in and also scored.