Home > Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt from Super Eagles Saturday training

Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Saturday training

These are five things we learnt from Super Eagles training on Saturday.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Mikel Agu play 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles Saturday training (Twitter/@modovictorekene)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a training session on Saturday, May 28.

The team had a morning training session at the Godswill AKpabio International Stadium in Uyo before they headed for Port Harcourt where they will take on DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

As usual, they started the training with some instructions from Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr before the physios led them to some stretches and jogging.

They formed a cycle for passing drills were next as two players stayed in the centre chasing balls from teammates who were expected not to have more than one touch to the ball.

Next was a practise match before the training ended.

5 things we learnt from the training session

1. Awaziem injured

Chidozie Awaziem play Awaziem got injured in Saturday's training (Twitter/modovictorekene)
 

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem presented another injury worry for Rohr after suffering a suspected ankle injury in training.

Awaziem hurt himself while trying to stop Kelechi Iheanacho from scoring in the closing minutes of Saturday’s training.

2. Troost-Ekong is back

William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong joined in training on Saturday (Twitter/modovictorekene)
 

After sitting out Friday’s training session, William Troost-Ekong returned to action on Saturday and played in two sets of the practice match.

In the third, he replaced Awaziem after his defence colleague suffered a knock on his ankle.

3. Iheanacho in hot form

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho was in top form on Saturday (Twitter/modovictorekene)
 

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive form in training, netting three goals with assists from Oghenekaro Etebo and Simy Nwankwo.

The Leicester City forward enjoyed a good end to his debut season with Leicester City and seems in great form ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

4. Ndidi, Simon still out

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi continued to stay out of training (Twitter/modovictorekene)
 

Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon sat out training again, four days running for the former and three days for the latter.

Ndidi has been training alone as he regains fitness after a recovering from a hamstring injury while Simon has been out since suffering an injury in training. The forward will have a scan in Port Harcourt to know the full extent of the injury.

5. Ighalo also back

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo seems to have settled in (Twitter/modovictorekene)
 

After the long trip from China, Rohr has eased Odion Ighalo back to full training and on Saturday it was clear the striker had fully settled in.

He stayed away from some sets of the practice match on Friday but on Saturday he was fully in and also scored.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
2 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet
3 Super Eagles Why Victor Moses is still missing and how players spent...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Mikel, Ogu join camp, 29 players now in Uyo with only Victor Moses missing
Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Thursday’s training
Super Eagles Why Victor Moses is still missing and how players spent Friday in camp
Super Eagles NFF boss says Nigeria have team ready for next 3 World Cup tourneys
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles boss says no side chicks, prostitutes allowed in camp
World Cup 2018 Underdogs Nigeria eye knock-out rounds
Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Friday’s training
Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent Saturday in camp

Football

Lateef Omidiji
Lateef Omidiji Kid turns down U.S.A to represent Nigeria
Alex Iwobi and Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent Saturday in camp
Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool