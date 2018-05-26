Home > Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt from Super Eagles Friday's training

Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Friday’s training

These are five things we learnt from Super Eagles Friday, May 25 training.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Twitter/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a training session on Friday, May 25.

The Super Eagles had one training session in the morning of Friday at the main pitch of the Godswill AKpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

They started the training with some instructions from Super Eagles boss Rohr before they were led to do stretches and some jogging by the fitness coaches.

Passing drills were next as two players stayed in the centre chasing balls from teammates who were expected not to have more than one touch to the ball.

Next was a practice match before the training ended.

Pulse Sports monitored the training session and these are five things we learnt

1. Moses Simon and William Troost-Ekong doubts for DR Congo game

Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and William Troost-Ekong play

Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and William Troost-Ekong

(Pulse)
 

There are two more injury worries for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr as William Troost-Ekong and Moses Simon sat out training.

Troost-Ekong is struggling with a slight pain while Simon suffered an injury in training on Thursday.

In Friday’s training, Simon was on the sidelines with a big ice pack on his thigh.

Super Eagles boss later revealed that both players are doubts for the friendly game against DR Congo in Port Harcourt.

Simon’s case is of more concern and will have a scan in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

2. Ndidi eager to join in training

Wilfred Ndidi play

Wilfred Ndidi

(Twitter/NFF)
 

Wilfred Ndidi has been training alone, away from the main group as he has been out on a special program to help me recover fully from a hamstring injury.

There are no worries at all about his injury as Rohr has revealed that the program is to ensure that the Leicester City midfielder is gradually worked back to full fitness after a busy schedule in London.

In Friday’s training, however, Ndidi was eager to join the players in training and was only had to be stopped by the coaches who were keeping an eye on him all through.

3. Mikel is back

Mikel John Obi play

Mikel John Obi

(Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

After arriving camp on Thursday, Super Eagles skipper Mikel John Obi joined his teammates in Friday’s morning training session.

Mikel looked very sharp in training as he banged in a couple of goals during a practice match.

4. Balogun not fully fit

Leon Balogun has not played enough football in recent months. He struggled with some injuries and didn’t get playing time at Mainz towards the end of the season.

In training on Friday, it was clear that the defender wasn’t fit. He was slow to second balls, didn’t have enough pace and generally looked out of form.

He sure needs a couple of game

5. Awaziem and Omeruo set to start against DR Congo

With injury and fitness concerns on Balogun and Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo could be starting against DR Congo.

Both were at their best in Friday’s training, especially Omeruo who had a good season at Turkish club Kasımpasa.

Omeruo scored a couple of goals tool, continuing the form he had on Thursday training as well. 

