No days off in the Premier League and with other top leagues on Christmas/winter break, English top flight clubs were on duty.

These are five things we learnt from matchday 20 of the Premier League.

1. Harry Kane needs trophies (Tottenham 5 Vs Southampton 2)

Harry Kane is the main highlight of matchday 20 of the Premier League, netting a hattrick in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton.

The hattrick was a landmark moment for Kane who finished 2017 with 39 Premier League goals, breaking Alan Shearer’s 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year. Impressively for the striker, he’s finishing 2017 with 56 goals for both club and country, more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kane has now written his name in the history books but sadly individual record like this do not stand the test of time. Kane needs to win trophies either at Tottenham or another club to be regarded as one of the greats.

2. Jose Mourinho is running out of excuses (Manchester United 2 Vs Burnley 2)

Manchester United dropped two points at home against Burnley to lose further grounds in the table to Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho’s only excuse was pointing to Manchester City’s huge summer signings, claiming that the £300 million he has spent at Old Trafford is not enough .

But Mourinho has to start looking at himself. No Manchester United player has improved under him. He needs to start coaching and working on his players. City might have spent loads of money on players, but it’s very obvious how Pep Guardiola has improved his players.

Mourinho is running out of excuses.

3. Klopp can lead Liverpool to greatness (Liverpool 5 Vs Swansea 0)

Liverpool thrashed Swansea 5-0 to consolidate on their fourth place in the Premier League table. Against Swansea, Liverpool were special, whipping passes together and scoring good goals.

Games like this show the vision of Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool, but he needs to work on his defence. The big money purchase of Virgil van Dijk is a start.

4. Manchester City waiting for the trophies (Newcastle United 0 Vs Manchester City 1)

Manchester City continued their winning streak in the Premier League with a 1-0 win away at Newcastle United. After 18 successive wins, the Premier League title race is nothing more than a lengthy coronation party.

The Premier League title has been decided and City are already winners. The Premier League title is just a waiting game for them this season.

5. Arsenal have quality players (Crystal Palace 2 Vs Arsenal 3)

The scoreline of Arsenal’s 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace might suggest that they struggled to win the game but that’s far from the truth.

Arsenal dominated that game from start to finish and apart from some nervy moments at the back, the Gunners were clearly the superior side and that is because of the quality players they have.

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere were too good for Palace to handle. Arsenal might have questions about their mentality and coaching, but no one can argue the quality of the players.