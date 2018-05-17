Home > Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt as Atletico beat Marseille in Europa League final

Europa League 5 things we learnt as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win title

Griezmann seals his legacy at Atletico while Torres signs out with a trophy.

  • Published:
Atletico Madrid win Europa League play 5 things we learnt as Atletico beat Marseille to win Europa League title (UEFA via Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, May 16 beat Marseille 3-0 to win the 2018 Europa League title.

Antoine Griezmann netted a brace before Gabi sealed the win for Atletico with a late goal.

These are five things we learnt from the final.

1. Griezmann finally lands a trophy

Antoine Griezmann play Griezmann finally wins a trophy at Atletico Madrid (UEFA via Getty Images)
 

Since his move to Atletico Madrid in 2014, Griezmann has risen to become one of the best players in world football.

He had, however, failed to win a trophy put his name in the history books. He also suffered the disappointment of losing two European finals in 2016.

Against Marseille at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in, France the Frenchman was the star, netting a brace that finally gave him his first major trophy to seal his legacy at the club.

With him reportedly set to join Barcelona, this could be the start of a haul for him.

2. La Liga rule Europe

Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League play Atletico Madrid continue La Liga dominance in Europe (Getty Images)
 

Atletico Madrid’s win over Marseille continued La Liga dominance in Europe.,

The win makes it the 12th time that a Spanish side have won the European title from the last 18 finals.

In the last 10 years, Spanish clubs have won six Europa League titles while six have also won the Champions League.

3. Torres signs out with a trophy

Fernando Torres play Torres signs out of Atletico Madrid with a trophy (Getty Images)
 

After 11 years (two spells) at Atletico Madrid, it was befitting for Fernando Torres to win his only trophy with the club in his last game.

Torres was a 90th-minute substitution in what will be his last game for the Atletico Madrid.

What a way for the legend to sign out.

4. Simeone’s watertight defence

Diego Simeone play Atletico Madrid defensive stats under Simeone are just insane (UEFA via Getty Images)
 

Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone has developed the reputation of their watertight defence but the stats behind are insane.

The 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday was the 377th game under Simeone and in these games, they have had 200 clean sheets.

5. Payet out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Dimitri Payet play Payet was forced off in the first half with an injury and could miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup (AFP)
 

While Griezmann was victorious, it all went wrong for his compatriot Dimitri Payet who was forced off injured in the first half of the Wednesday's Europa League final.

The tears could very well mean that is the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the Marseille captain.

