5 things we learnt as Real Madrid book 3rd straight final

Real Madrid booked their place in their straight Champions League final after a 2-2 draw at home against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 1.

Real Madrid got their goals through Karim Benzema while Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez netted for Bayern Munich.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Champions League is Real Madrid’s competition

Three straight Champions League final, three titles in the last four years and 12 titles in history more than any other club.

Nothing else matters to Real Madrid when it comes to the Champions, not form the form they are in, the manager or even the state of the team, they are always ready.

Five of the seven times they last won the Champions League title, Real Madrid didn't finish that season as champions of Spain. When they trashed

3-0 to win the 2000 title, they had finished fifth in La Liga.

This season, they are currently third in La Liga, a massive 15 points behind winner Barcelona, but they have managed to get to the final of the Champions League just because they are Real Madrid and the Big Ear is their birthright .

2. Zidane deserves some accolades

When Zinedine Zidane led Real Madrid to the Champions League title in 2016, many brushed it off as just the beginner's luck.

Despite a historic back to back Champions League title and La Liga dominance in the next season, the critical acclaim has been very few for the Frenchman.

Granted, he doesn’t possess the tactical precision of Pep Guardiola neither does he read the astutely like Jose Mourinho but what has worked for Zidane has been his excellent man-management skill which also very important as a coach.

This is not to say that he does not possess any sort of tactical nous and that is why he deserves some accolades.

3. Benzema shows his worth

It looked like it was over for him at Real Madrid just a week ago after he was left out of the starting line-up in the first leg away at Bayern Munich.

Starting from the bench is not a sign that the manager has a lot of faith in you. But in the second leg, he was on from the start and showed his worth with a brace .

Benzema might have failed to be the 25-30 goal striker but he has proven to be very pivotal for Real Madrid since he joined in 2009.

4. James Rodriguez proves his worth

After failing to nail down a regular place at Real Madrid, James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal to reignite his career.

After his initial struggles, the Colombian has become an important player for Bayern Munich and over the two legs against his parent club Real Madrid his proved his worth.

At the Bernabeu, he was impressive again, scoring Bayern second goal to bring them on the brink of a final berth.

5. Treble eludes Bayern Munich again

While winning the Bundesliga remains a big deal, the Champions League along with the league title remains the defining legacy of any Bayern Munich’s era.

Since that treble in 2013, Bayern Munich have been in search of another defining legacy with the Champions League but it has continued to elude even with Pep Guardiola.

The wait continues for another.