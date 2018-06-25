news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, June 22 in Volgograd to reignite their chances of making it to the round of 16 from Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahmed Musa netted a brilliant second-half brace to get Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign back on track.

These are some of the numbers behind the game.

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Iceland

1. Six Super Eagles wins against Europeans

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have now won six games at the World Cup and all of them have come against European oppositions.

2. First loss for Iceland

The loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria is Iceland’s first defeat in a group stage of a major international tournament-Euros and World Cup,

Before that defeat, the Icelanders had won one and drew three.

3. A first 2-0 win in 24 years for Nigeria

The 2-0 win for the Super Eagles is their first victory in a World Cup game by a margin more than one goal in 24 years.

The last time they won by that margin before the win against Iceland was the 2-0 victory over Greece in Nigeria’s first ever World Cup, USA 94.

4. Musa streak for Nigeria

Musa continued from where he stopped for the Super Eagles at the World Cup, netting two goals. The brace came after the one he scored for Nigeria in their 3-2 loss to Argentina four years ago in Brazil.

He as now scored Nigeria’s last four goals at the World Cup.

5. History for Musa

Musa’s brace against Iceland took his World Cup tally to four, making him the highest Nigerian goalscorer at the World Cup.