5 things to know about Japan 2 Vs 2 Senegal in World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about the 2-2 draw between Japan and Senegal

Senegal and Japan played out a 2-2 draw in a Group H game on Sunday, June 24.

  • Published:
Keisuke Honda play 5 things to know about Japan 2 Vs 2 Senegal in World Cup 2018 (AFP)
Sadio Mane put Senegal in the lead before Inui drew his side level with a stunner.  Moussa Wague scored another sensational goal to put Senegal back in the lead before Honda came off the bench to save Japan’s blushes with the equaliser to square the game.

These are five things you should know about this game.

Senegal 2 Vs Japan 2

1. Senegal unbeaten against Japan

The 2-2 draw on Sunday means that Senegal are now unbeaten against Japan in all four meetings, winning two and drawing the other two.

2. The best-point tally for Japan

After the 2-2 draw against Senegal, Japan now have four points from their opening two games of the 2018 World Cup. They have equalled their best tally after two matches at a World Cup finals.

3. Honda World Cup record

Japan legend Keisuke Honda came on a substitute to get their equaliser in the 2-2 to set a new record. He is now the first player to score for Japan at three different World Cup tournaments.

4. Honda  the top Asian in World Cup history

Honda is now also the top-scoring Asian player in World Cup history netting four goals in nine total appearances in the competition.

5. Wague’s record

Moussa Wague scored Senegal’s second goal of the game in the 71st minute. At the age of 19 years, eight months, he is now the youngest African to score at the World Cup.

