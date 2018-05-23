Home > Sports > Football >

5 things Diego Simeone said after Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid

Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the game

These are five things Atletico manager Simeone said after the game on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Simeone and Gbenga Okunowo play 5 things Diego Simeone said after Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid (Twitter/Pooja Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had some things to say after his side beat Nigeria 3-2 in a friendly game played on Tuesday, May 22 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Simeone didn’t take it as a friendly it was, he was his usual animated self on the touchline and remain passionate during the post-match conference.

Aided by former Super Eagles and Barcelona defender Gbenga Okunowo, these are five things the Atletico manager said at the press conference monitored by Pulse Sports.

1. Win every game

Diego Simeone play Diego Simeone says every game is a must win for him (Modzero Media)
 

Simeone was asked why he was so unsettled on the touchline despite the game being just a friendly game, the Atletico manager said he and his team want to win every game.

We don’t like to lose, we play every game the same, the most important thing is to win no matter the game,” Simeone said at the press briefing after the game.

2. He doesn’t remember the Beckham France 98 incident

David Beckham and Diego Simeone play Simeone says he does not remember the incident with Beckham in 1998 (Getty Images)
 

Simeone was pushed to remember the infamous incident with David Beckham which led to the sending off of the Englishman in a quarter-final game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

I don’t think of what happened 20 years ago, I can’t remember,” Simeone said through the interpreter.

3. Super Eagles side were ‘good’

Chidiebere Nwakali play Diego Simeone was also impressed with Nigerian players (Modzero Media)
 

Simeone was impressed with how the Super Eagles of Nigeria player.

They tried, they made us work hard,” he said.

4. Nigeria can’t stop Messi at the World Cup

All you need to know about Super Eagles' group D opponents play Simeone says Super Eagles can't stop Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Goal.com)
 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn with Argentina in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and Simeone who is also an Argentine was asked about how to stop his fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

As coach of Atletico Madrid, Simeone has been on the end of Messi’s magic and the 48-year-old believes no one can stop the Barcelona star.

Lionel Messi is a special player. He’s difficult to stop if he’s in good shape and he wants to win the World Cup before retiring so I don’t see any of the teams stopping him. But good luck to all the teams going to the World Cup,” Simeone said.

5. Nigerians can play anywhere even in Spain

Simeone was also asked if some of the Nigerian players his team faced have what it takes to go play in his team or La Liga.

The Nigerian players have good talent. they can go to any country,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Related Articles

GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
GOTV Max Cup Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid
Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico Madrid 3 5 things we learnt in GOTv Max Cup game
Nigeria 2 vs Atletico Madrid 3 Kelechi Nwakali praised on social media as the 'heir' to Mikel Obi
Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal against Atletico Madrid
Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico 3 Torres scores but Nwakali brothers and Usman Mohammed steal the show
Femi Thomas Goalkeeper praised for performance against Atletico Madrid
Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico Madrid 3 10 things you might have missed on TV

Football

GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Unai Emery
Unai Emery Twitter reacts to Arsenal's new manager
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot award for the 2017/18 season
Football Salah tops Ronaldo this season, says Liverpool's Rush