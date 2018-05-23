news

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had some things to say after his side beat Nigeria 3-2 in a friendly game played on Tuesday, May 22 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Simeone didn’t take it as a friendly it was, he was his usual animated self on the touchline and remain passionate during the post-match conference.

Aided by former Super Eagles and Barcelona defender Gbenga Okunowo, these are five things the Atletico manager said at the press conference monitored by Pulse Sports.

1. Win every game

Simeone was asked why he was so unsettled on the touchline despite the game being just a friendly game, the Atletico manager said he and his team want to win every game.

“We don’t like to lose, we play every game the same, the most important thing is to win no matter the game,” Simeone said at the press briefing after the game.

2. He doesn’t remember the Beckham France 98 incident

Simeone was pushed to remember the infamous incident with David Beckham which led to the sending off of the Englishman in a quarter-final game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

“I don’t think of what happened 20 years ago, I can’t remember,” Simeone said through the interpreter.

3. Super Eagles side were ‘good’

Simeone was impressed with how the Super Eagles of Nigeria player.

“They tried, they made us work hard,” he said.

4. Nigeria can’t stop Messi at the World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn with Argentina in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and Simeone who is also an Argentine was asked about how to stop his fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

As coach of Atletico Madrid, Simeone has been on the end of Messi’s magic and the 48-year-old believes no one can stop the Barcelona star.

“Lionel Messi is a special player. He’s difficult to stop if he’s in good shape and he wants to win the World Cup before retiring so I don’t see any of the teams stopping him. But good luck to all the teams going to the World Cup,” Simeone said.

5. Nigerians can play anywhere even in Spain

Simeone was also asked if some of the Nigerian players his team faced have what it takes to go play in his team or La Liga.

“The Nigerian players have good talent. they can go to any country,” he said.