The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) met on Tuesday, April 17 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi (1st Vice President); Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President) and a host of members.

According to information sent by the Media Officer of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, the committee reached a host of resolutions in the meeting.

1. The board is satisfied with Super Eagles of Nigeria ongoing preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The committee is also impressed with the results of the last three friendly games and pleased with the commitment of the players and coaches.

2. The committee has directed the Sports Ministry, NFF to work on finalising travel plans, logistics and accommodation for the Nigerian contingent to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

3. Aiteo as the Official Optimum Partner of the NFF received praises for keeping up their part of their deal by providing funds which have been used to pay Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and his background staff their FIFA 2018 FIFA World Cup salaries in advance .

4. The committee praised the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for their moral and financial support for the Super Eagles during the successful 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played all their home games at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Players and officials of the Super Eagles will pay a courtesy visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo after they commence camping in Nigeria for the match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

5. All the relevant committees have been mandated to meet and conclude all arrangements for the camping of the Super Eagles in Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Send Forth match against the Simba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, scheduled for Monday, May 28.

6. The Committee mandated the Chairman, Organising Committee and the General Secretary to meet in the next few days to conclude all matters with regards to 2018 FIFA World Cup match tickets for the Nigerian Contingent and other stakeholders.

7. With the qualifying campaigns for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations about to start, there was a focus on youth football in Nigeria.

Chairman, Technical and Development Committee has been directed to immediately meet with all coaches of age-grade National Teams to issue a strong warning to them to key into this vision. He was also advised to liaise with the Chairman, Youth Development Committee and the Chairman, Strategic Studies Committee to fashion a sustainable implementation policy.

8. The committee hailed the efforts of the NFF’s Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee who over the past 15 months have secured a host of partnerships and sponsorship deals.

9. The committee approved that the sum of N200m each from the money the NFF have gotten from sponsors to be granted annually to the Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Nation-Wide League One (NLO) and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) as support fund.

This will be done until they attain financial stability.

10. The committee approved a one-week tour of Doha for the Nigeria U-13 and U-15 sides. The tour offer came from Qatar Football Association.

During the tour, the teams will play against their Qatari counterpart teams.