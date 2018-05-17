Home > Sports > Football >

3m people have pre-ordered Super Eagles 2018 World Cup jerseys

Nike in February 2017 released the home and away kits of the new Super Eagles strips .

Sportswear giants Nike have claimed that about 3m people have ordered the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nike in February 2017 released the home and away kits of the new Super Eagles strips but didn't make them available for purchase immediately.

In a statement from the communications director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire, Nike who are the makers of the new Super Eagles kits said this at a meeting with top chieftains at its Europe headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

