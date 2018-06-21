Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

3 things we learned today at the World Cup

World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from the World Cup on Wednesday

The World Cup produced three tight games on Wednesday as Portugal, Spain and Uruguay won but once again the favourites failed to shine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leading by a head: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Golden Boot race with four goals play

Leading by a head: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Golden Boot race with four goals

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup produced three tight games on Wednesday as Portugal, Spain and Uruguay won but once again the favourites failed to shine.

It was three of the world's top marksmen who did get on the scoresheet, though, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Costa continued their fight for the Golden Boot, while Luis Suarez scored in his third World Cup.

AFP Sports looks at three things we learned today at the World Cup.

Ronaldo eyes more gold

Few goalscoring titles still elude Ronaldo and he may soon have one more to add to his collection after netting for the fourth time in two games against Morocco to move out in front in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot.

Ronaldo has now already scored more goals in Russia than his three previous World Cup campaigns.

Having spearheaded Real Madrid's run to a third consecutive Champions League, Ronaldo's fast start to the tournament also puts him in pole position for a sixth Ballon d'Or -- to finally move ahead of Lionel Messi's five.

Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's opener, while fitness issues for Neymar and Mohamed Salah have blighted their challenge to Ronaldo's crown.

The competition is not even a week old, but the World Player of the Year's message is clear: "Catch me if you can."

Uruguay, Russia roll on

They did it in very differing fashion but Uruguay and Russia became the first sides to book their places in the last 16 after the South Americans edged past Saudi Arabia with their second 1-0 win of the tournament.

By contrast, Russia have been rampant in scoring eight goals to reach the knockout phase for the first time since the Soviet era.

Blessed with one of the most feared strike forces in Russia in Suarez and Edinson Cavani, more was expected from the Celeste against a Saudi side that shipped five to Russia in the tournament opener.

However, Uruguay know how to negotiate their way through a tournament under 71-year-old Oscar Tabarez and with Atletico Madrid duo Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez marshalling their defence, they will be a tough opponent for, most likely, Spain or Portugal in the last 16.

Spain glad to have Costa

Since switching allegiances from the country of his birth, Brazil, to play for Spain ahead of the 2014 World Cup, Costa has not always seemed the perfect fit for La Roja's tiki-taka style.

So far in Russia, though, Costa is keeping Spain afloat by adding a dimension to their play not seen in past tournaments

He bullied Pepe and fired home from close range at the end of a well-worked set-piece to score a double in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portugal.

And Costa moved to within one goal of Ronaldo in fortunate fashion as a clearance ricocheted off him and into the Iranian net as Spain survived a huge scare in Kazan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Related Articles

Football Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again at World Cup
World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Football FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Portugal’s win over Iran
Football Hierro relieved Spain survived tough Iran test
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Uruguay 1 Vs 0 Saudi Arabia

Football

Luis Suarez
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Uruguay 1 Vs 0 Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronald
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Portugal’s win over Iran
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that he and his teammates have moved on from the 0-2 loss to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Ndidi says Super Eagles have moved past Croatia defeat
David Beckham played three World Cups with England.
Football He has spoken: Beckham tips England v Argentina final