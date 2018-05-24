Home > Sports > Football >

26 players in Super Eagles camp, Ndidi trains alone

Super Eagles 26 players in Uyo camp, Ndidi trains alone

How Super Eagles players spent Wednesday, May 23 in Uyo camp.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play 26 players in Super Eagles Uyo camp, Ndidi trains alone (Twitter/Super Eagles)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A total of 26 players were at the Le Meridian hotel in Uyo, the base of the Super Eagles as camp opened ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr called-up 30 players in his provisional list ahead of the 2018 World Cup and 26 of those are already in camp.

Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi  Onazi, Junior Lokosa and William Troost-Ekong were early arrivals, storming camp on Monday, May 22, a day before the camp officially opened.

Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi  Onazi, Junior Lokosa and William Troost-Ekong. play Iwobi and six other players were the first arrivals in Uyo (Instagram/Elderson Echiejile)

 

The likes of Stephen Eze, Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Tyrone Ebuehi and Dele Ajiboye joined on Tuesday while Francis Uzoho, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi, Simy Nwankwo, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Agbo and Moses Simon arrived in camp on Wednesday.

Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi joined in late on Wednesday.

How players spent Wednesday in camp

The players available had breakfast around 8 am on Wednesday before a team meeting immediately after.

They headed off to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium where they had an open-door training session.

Leicester City midfielder Ndidi trained alone, away from the group as he recovers the hamstring injury he suffered in the Foxes 5-0 loss away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 28.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi trained alone as he recovers from a hamstring injury (Twitter/NFF)

 

Super Eagles boss Rohr is confident that the midfielder will be fit for the World Cup.

After the training, the players headed back to the hotel for lunch and to rest before an evening session in the indoor gym of the hotel. 

William Troost-Ekong play Super Eagles had one training session at the stadium in Uyo (Twitter/NFF)

 

They also took part in a light volley ball training at the hotel.

The Super Eagles will take on DR Congo in a friendly game on Monday, May 28 in Port Harcourt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Related Articles

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender says he is 150% ready for World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp
Diego Simeone Atletico coach says Super Eagles cannot stop Messi
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star storms Uyo camp with his dad
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponent Argentina reveal list
Super Eagles 7 players already in Uyo 24 hours before camp opens on Tuesday
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring injury

Football

Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru Premier League and Bundesliga clubs interested in loan move for Nigerian forward
Spain legend Andres Iniesta signs his Vissel Kobe contract watched by club owner Hiroshi Mikitani
Football From Andres to Zico: top six Japan football moves
Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday
Football Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe
Out of the World Cup: Veteran forward Lee Keun-Ho has withdrawn from South Korea's squad for Russia after a knee injury
Football Lee injury adds to South Korea World Cup woes