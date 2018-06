news

North American countries United States of America, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning the hosting rights ahead of African country Morocco.

Voting for the hosting rights took place on Wednesday, June 13 with a total of 210 country represntatives present for the occasion.

The 210 countries that voted excluded the four bidders (USA, Canada, Mexico and Morocco) and also (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the US Virgin Islands) that are governed by the U.S.A.

More to follow...