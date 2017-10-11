Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

2018 World Cup :  South American qualifying table

2018 World Cup South American qualifying table

Final standings from 2018 World Cup South American qualifying competition (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points)

The FIFA World Cup trophy
Brazil-q 18 12 5 1 41 11 41

Uruguay-q 18 9 4 5 32 20 31

Argentina-q 18 7 7 4 19 16 28

Colombia-q 18 7 6 5 21 19 27

--------------------------------------

Peru-x 18 7 5 6 27 26 26

--------------------------------------

Chile 18 8 2 8 26 27 26

Paraguay 18 7 3 8 19 25 24

Ecuador 18 6 2 10 26 29 20

Bolivia 18 4 2 12 16 38 14

Venezuela 18 2 6 10 19 35 12

q-qualified for World Cup

x-qualified for intercontinental playoff against New Zealand

