2018 World Cup :  South American qualifying table

Final standings from 2018 World Cup South American qualifying competition (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points)
Brazil-q 18 12 5 1 41 11 41
Uruguay-q 18 9 4 5 32 20 31
Argentina-q 18 7 7 4 19 16 28
Colombia-q 18 7 6 5 21 19 27
--------------------------------------
Peru-x 18 7 5 6 27 26 26
--------------------------------------
Chile 18 8 2 8 26 27 26
Paraguay 18 7 3 8 19 25 24
Ecuador 18 6 2 10 26 29 20
Bolivia 18 4 2 12 16 38 14
Venezuela 18 2 6 10 19 35 12
q-qualified for World Cup
x-qualified for intercontinental playoff against New Zealand