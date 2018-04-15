Home > Sports > Football >

Results from matchday 17 of the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after matchday 17 fixtures

Here is a roundup of matchday 17 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  • Published:
Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars are still on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the matchday 17 fixtures played on Sunday, April  15. (Lobi Stars)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lobi Stars are still on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the matchday 17 fixtures played on Sunday, April 15.

Six matchday 17 fixtures were played which involved three draws and three home wins.

A total of 11 goals were scored, with only one match not producing any goals.

The games between Enyimba vs Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars vs Akwa United, Plateau United vs Lobi Stars and Yobe Desert Stars vs MFM FC were postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.

NPFL matchday 17 home wins

Sunshine Stars had to come from behind to defeat Wikki Tourist 2-1, Abubakar Umaru gave Wikki the lead as early as the third minute, Alimi Sikiru equalised for the home team in the 12th minute, before Franklin Sasere won the game for Sunshine in the 72nd minute.

El Kanemi Warriors defeated Heartland of Owerri 3-0, the home side took the lead in the 35th minute when Bello Musa Kofarmata converted a penalty.

Anthony Yeful doubled the lead when he scored in the 50th minute, he then scored his second of the game in the 75th minute to seal the result.

Rivers United FC defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 through a strike by Sochuma Elum in the first minute.

 

NPFL matchday 17 draws

Go Round played out a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes, Nelson Esor gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute, but Segun Alebiosu equalised in the 44th minute as both sides were unable to get the winner.

Abia Warriors played out a 1-1 draw with Katsina United, Obi Samson scored in the 16th minute to give Abia the lead, but his goal was cancelled out by Agboola Joshua in the 39th minute when he scored a penalty to equalise and held on for the draw.

Rangers International and Kwara United played out a goalless draw with both sides unable to break the deadlock.

The NPFL continues on Sunday, April 22

Akwa United vs Sunshine Stars

Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United

Ifeanyi Ubah United vs Enugu Rangers

Katsina United vs El Kanemi Warriors

Kwara United vs Go Round

Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars

MFM FC vs Rivers United FC

Nasarawa United vs Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Yobe Desert Stars

Wikki Tourist vs Enyimba

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Premier League Salah, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Kane and De Gea nominated...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbersbullet
3 Harry Kane The internet is trolling Tottenham striker after claiming...bullet

Related Articles

NPFL MFM win against Nasarawa United, Akwa United lose to Rivers United in rescheduled fixtures
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after draw in Abia
Heartland New documentary shows Heartland's rise to the NPFL
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after draw in Abia
NPFL Enyimba hold Pillars to 1-1 draw at Sani Abacha Stadium
NPFL Lobi Stars win to go top of the League
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United, MFM get next round opponents
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top despite defeat in matchday 13
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top of the league with home win
NPFL Akwa United lose 2-0 to Katsina United in rescheduled match

Football

Leader of the pack: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola
Football Man City eye record books after clinching title
Angel Di Maria wheels away after firing past a despairing Danijel Subasic
Football PSG must keep building says Emery after French title romp
PSG are an unstoppable force at home but their quest to conquer Europe remains a work in progress
Football PSG secure title, but thoughts already on summer of change
Prize guys: Real Madrid scorers Isco and Casemiro in Sunday's game
Football Isco leads Real to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale