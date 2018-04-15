news

Lobi Stars are still on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the matchday 17 fixtures played on Sunday, April 15.

Six matchday 17 fixtures were played which involved three draws and three home wins.

A total of 11 goals were scored, with only one match not producing any goals.

The games between Enyimba vs Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars vs Akwa United, Plateau United vs Lobi Stars and Yobe Desert Stars vs MFM FC were postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup .

NPFL matchday 17 home wins

Sunshine Stars had to come from behind to defeat Wikki Tourist 2-1, Abubakar Umaru gave Wikki the lead as early as the third minute, Alimi Sikiru equalised for the home team in the 12th minute, before Franklin Sasere won the game for Sunshine in the 72nd minute.

El Kanemi Warriors defeated Heartland of Owerri 3-0, the home side took the lead in the 35th minute when Bello Musa Kofarmata converted a penalty.

Anthony Yeful doubled the lead when he scored in the 50th minute, he then scored his second of the game in the 75th minute to seal the result.

Rivers United FC defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 through a strike by Sochuma Elum in the first minute.

NPFL matchday 17 draws

Go Round played out a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes, Nelson Esor gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute, but Segun Alebiosu equalised in the 44th minute as both sides were unable to get the winner.

Abia Warriors played out a 1-1 draw with Katsina United, Obi Samson scored in the 16th minute to give Abia the lead, but his goal was cancelled out by Agboola Joshua in the 39th minute when he scored a penalty to equalise and held on for the draw.

Rangers International and Kwara United played out a goalless draw with both sides unable to break the deadlock.

The NPFL continues on Sunday, April 22

Akwa United vs Sunshine Stars

Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United

Ifeanyi Ubah United vs Enugu Rangers

Katsina United vs El Kanemi Warriors

Kwara United vs Go Round

Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars

MFM FC vs Rivers United FC

Nasarawa United vs Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Yobe Desert Stars

Wikki Tourist vs Enyimba