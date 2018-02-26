Home > Sports > Football >

Results from matchday 10 of the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Kano Pillars go top, as league honours Udoji

Here is a roundup as action continued in Matchday 10 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Kano Pillars play Kano Pillars are now top of the Nigerian Professional football league (NPFL) (NPFL)
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with eight match-day 10 fixtures played on Sunday, February 25.

Kano Pillars surged to the top of the table, after an away draw, as NPFL sides observed a minute silence for Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji who passed away.

The matches between Akwa United vs Heartland, and Go Round vs Plateau United were postponed due to continental engagements in midweek.

Of the eight matches played there were four wins, an away win and three draws, and a total of thirteen goals scored as only the game between MFM FC and Lobi Stars did not produce a goal.

Two goal wins

Yobe Desert Stars defeated Elkanemi Warriors by an own goal by Williams in the 14th minute, while Chidiebere Ajoku scored the second as Yobe held on for all three points.

Niger Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors via second half goals by Ibrahim Babawo in the 73rd minute, and  Bolaji Adeyemo in the 80th minute.

Other wins

Enyimba International defeated Sunshine Stars 2 - 1, through goals by Stephen Chukwude in the 12th minute, Sunshine restored parity through an own goal by Anaemena, he however made up for his mistake by  scoring what turned out to be the winner in the 70th minute.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah returned to winning ways when they defeated Nasarawa United  by a lone goal scored by Pascal Seka in the 55th minute.

The only away win saw Kwara United defeat Rivers United by a lone goal scored in the 94th minute by .

 

Draws

Wikki tourist and played out a 1 - 1 draw with Katsina United , the hosts took the lead when Tanze heads in Isaac Giwa's free kick, however the visitors equalised in the  87th minute through substitute Usule.

2016 NPFL Champions Rangers International also were forced to a draw at home by Kano Pillars. The home side took the lead through Godwin Aguda just before half time, but Kano equalised through Junior Lokosa's ninth goal of the season.

The game between last season runners-Up MFM and Lobi Stars ended in a draw at the Agege stadium, which was the only match without goals.

 

The NPFL continues with matchday 10 on Sunday, March 4.

Here are the Fixtures

Heartland FC  vs Lobi Stars FC 

Katsina United FC  vs   Akwa United FC 

Nasarawa United FC  vs Wikki Tourists FC 

Rivers United FC  vs   FC Ifeanyiubah

Abia Warriors vs FC Kwara United FC

El-Kanemi Warriors vs FC Niger Tornadoes

FC Plateau United vs FC  Yobe   Desert   Stars  

FC Kano Pillars FC vs Go Round FC 

Sunshine Stars FC   vs  Rangers Int’l FC 

Enyimba Int’l FC vs MFM FC

